Bank of Baroda data leak: Is your money safe? What customers need to know

Millions of customers of state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) may be wondering whether their money and personal information are at risk after reports emerged that customer and internal bank data had appeared on the dark web.

While the bank has confirmed that an employee's email account was compromised, it has also said that its core banking systems were not accessed. A forensic investigation is underway, and authorities have been informed, reported Reuters.

Here's what customers need to know.

What happened?

According to Reuters, a cybersecurity researcher and a source familiar with the matter said customer information and internal bank documents had been leaked on the dark web. The leaked cache was advertised as containing more than 700 GB of data, including customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records. Reuters said it was not immediately clear how many customers were affected.

The leaked data includes customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records, cybersecurity ​researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer told Reuters.

In its official statement, Bank of Baroda said:

"The incident involved compromise of an employee's email account, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data."

The bank added that:

"The Bank's core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure."

Does this mean your money is at risk?

Not necessarily.

A data breach is different from a breach of a bank's transaction systems.

Bank of Baroda has said its core banking infrastructure was not compromised, meaning there is no evidence so far that hackers gained direct access to customer accounts or payment systems.

However, if personal information such as names, Aadhaar details, account information or loan records has been exposed, fraudsters could use that information in phishing, identity theft or social engineering attacks. Cybersecurity experts say such attacks often become the biggest risk after a data leak. As per an advisory by India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, in the case of a data breach, Customers may consider:

Changing internet and mobile banking passwords, particularly if the same password is used across multiple websites.

Enabling multi-factor authentication wherever available.

Reviewing recent account activity and ensuring SMS and email transaction alerts are active.

Ignoring calls, emails or messages asking for OTPs, PINs, passwords or KYC updates, even if they appear to come from the bank.

Accessing Bank of Baroda only through its official website or mobile app rather than clicking links received over SMS, WhatsApp or email



What information may have been exposed? Reuters reported that the alleged leaked data includes: Customer details

Identification documents

Loan papers

Internal audit records Other media reports, citing the alleged dark web listing, said the exposed information may also include Aadhaar numbers, account records, internet banking user information and corporate banking records. Bank of Baroda has not confirmed the full contents of the alleged leak, and the forensic investigation is continuing. Should you change your banking password? Yes. Even though the bank has not advised customers to do so publicly, cybersecurity experts generally recommend changing internet and mobile banking passwords after reports of a data breach, particularly if you reuse passwords across multiple services. What should customers do now? If you have a Bank of Baroda account, experts recommend taking a few precautionary steps: Change your internet banking and mobile banking passwords.

Review recent account transactions regularly.

Enable SMS and email transaction alerts if they are not already active.

Never share your OTP, debit card PIN, UPI PIN, CVV or internet banking password with anyone claiming to be from the bank.

Avoid clicking on links sent via SMS, WhatsApp or email claiming to "verify your account" or "update KYC" following the reported breach. Instead, access the bank only through its official website or app.

If you suspect fraud, contact the bank immediately and report the incident through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or the cybercrime reporting portal. Why should customers be alert? Even if a bank's transaction systems remain secure, personal information exposed in a data breach can be used by cybercriminals to launch convincing phishing attacks or impersonate banks and government agencies. CERT-In has specifically warned users to exercise heightened vigilance against phishing, impersonation and social engineering attempts, and to avoid sharing sensitive financial information through unverified channels. RBI has also repeatedly advised customers never to disclose account login credentials, PINs, OTPs or card details in response to unsolicited calls, emails or messages, noting that fraudsters often impersonate banks or government agencies to trick users into revealing confidential information. Should you close your bank account? Experts say there is no need to panic or close your account solely because of reports of the breach. Can Bank of Baroda face regulatory action? Yes, depending on what investigators find. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could examine whether Bank of Baroda complied with its cybersecurity and risk management requirements. If it finds lapses, the central bank can direct the lender to strengthen its cybersecurity controls, improve internal processes and, where regulatory violations are established, impose penalties under applicable banking laws. Separately, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) may review whether the bank complied with India's cyber incident reporting rules, including reporting the breach within the prescribed timeline and following the required response protocols. The incident could also come under the ambit of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which provides for penalties of up to ₹250 crore for failing to implement reasonable security safeguards and up to ₹200 crore for failing to report a personal data breach. Unless there is evidence that the bank's transaction systems have been compromised or your account has been misused, the more practical approach is to strengthen your account security, remain alert to phishing attempts and monitor your transactions while the investigation continues. What happens next? Bank of Baroda has said it has launched a comprehensive forensic investigation and is working with the relevant authorities. The findings are expected to determine: what data was accessed,

how many customers were affected,

whether the leaked information is authentic, and

whether additional customer notifications or remedial measures are required.

