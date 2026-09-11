Bank strike today: Are banks closed, and when will they open? Check details

Customers across India may face disruptions in branch-based banking services on Friday, September 11, 2026, as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide strike. The strike is expected to impact public sector banks more, although the extent of disruption may vary by bank and location.

The strike comes just before the weekend, with September 12 being the second Saturday and September 13 a Sunday. In several states, bank branches will also remain closed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, while some locations have an additional holiday on September 15. This means customers in some states could face several consecutive days without regular branch services.

Who has called the bank strike? The nationwide strike has been called by the UFBU, an umbrella body representing major bank employee and officer unions. The forum includes unions such as the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC). The UFBU has announced further action, including a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 and a proposed indefinite strike from October 26 if its demands remain unresolved.

Why are bank unions on strike? The principal demands include the implementation of a five-day banking week and changes to the government's Performance Linked Incentive ( PLI) scheme Bank unions have been pressing for a five-day working week for several years. The Indian Banks' Association had agreed to the proposal as part of the 12th bipartite settlement in March 2024, but the final government decision on its implementation remains pending. The unions have also opposed the revised PLI framework, seeking a review of the scheme and raising concerns over its implementation. Other pending employee-related issues are also part of the agitation. Are banks open or closed on September 11? September 11 is not a regular bank holiday across India, but operations could be affected at the branch level by the strike. The impact will depend on participation by employees at individual banks and branches.

Several major public sector banks have issued advisories warning customers about possible disruption. These include State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), UCO Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, among others. SBI has said it has made arrangements to ensure normal functioning of branches and offices, while also cautioning customers that banking work could be affected by the proposed strike. It has advised customers to complete important transactions in advance and use digital channels where possible. PNB has similarly advised customers to use digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and automated deposit-cum-withdrawal machines (ADWMs), for essential transactions during the strike.

ALSO READ: Brics Summit 2026: What is open and closed in Delhi from Sept 11-13? Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank had not issued comparable strike-related statements at the time of reporting, so customers should check with their individual branch before visiting. Which bank services will be affected? The biggest impact is expected on branch-based services. Customers may face delays or disruption while carrying out work that requires visiting a branch, including document submission, KYC-related work, cheque-related services and other counter transactions. However, digital banking services are expected to remain available. UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services can generally be used for routine transactions during the strike.

Customers who need cash can use ATMs and ADWMs. SBI has also advised customers to use its Customer Service Points (CSPs), where available, for eligible banking services. How long will bank operations be disrupted? The September 11 strike is followed by the second Saturday on September 12 and Sunday on September 13, when bank branches are closed nationwide. In states observing Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, branches will remain closed on Monday as well. The RBI holiday calendar also lists September 15 as a holiday in some locations, including parts of Gujarat and Odisha. Ganesh Chaturthi-related holidays on September 14 apply to several banking centres, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Panaji, Belapur and Bhubaneswar, among others.