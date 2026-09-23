Banks to open on Sunday amid union strike: What should customers do

All banks in India will open on Sunday amid a strike by a group representing bank employees unions, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, is set to go on a three-day strike beginning September 28, primarily seeking a 5-day banking week, news agency PTI reported.

September 30 is the half-yearly closing date for banks. The Finance Ministry said the strike could affect reconciliation, provisioning, treasury and market operations, as well as transactions for customers and businesses.

State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have asked customers to complete important branch transactions in advance and use digital channels where possible.

What bank customers should do Customers who need services that require a physical branch visit should avoid waiting until the strike begins. These could include cash deposits or withdrawals beyond digital limits, submission of documents, certain account-related requests, cheque-related work and other branch-specific services. Banks have advised customers to use alternative channels during the strike. SBI has asked customers to use ATMs and automated deposit/withdrawal machines, customer service points, YONO, internet and mobile banking, UPI and other digital services. Bank of Baroda has similarly pointed customers towards bob World, internet banking, UPI, WhatsApp Banking, ATMs and cash recycler machines. This means the impact will not be the same across all banking services. Digital payments and routine online transactions can continue, but customers dependent on branch staff should plan ahead.

Banks to open on Sunday, September 27 There is also an important change to the usual weekend banking schedule. The Finance Ministry said all public sector banks and regional rural banks will function normally on Sunday, September 27, ahead of the proposed strike. The move is intended to provide customers with an additional opportunity to complete banking work before the strike begins. The second Saturday, September 26, remains a bank holiday. Therefore, customers who need branch services effectively have September 25 or the special working day on September 27 to complete urgent work before the proposed strike. The government has also urged bank employees to maintain uninterrupted services and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

Why are bank employees striking? The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called the September 28-30 strike. The Finance Ministry said the unions had initially raised two principal demands: implementation of a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The government has since kept the PLI scheme in abeyance, following discussions with employee representatives. However, the proposed September strike is continuing, with the five-day banking week remaining the main demand, according to the Finance Ministry. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has also raised other employee-related issues, including pension-related matters and service conditions. According to the Press Information Bureau, the unions have previously said that moving to a five-day banking week would mean eliminating the remaining working Saturdays, after the government declared the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays for public sector banks in 2015.

What could be affected? The biggest concern for customers is branch-dependent banking. While online banking, UPI and ATMs are expected to remain available, services that require employees to process documents or handle transactions at a branch could face delays. Businesses should also consider the timing. September 30 is the half-yearly closing date, making it an important day for banks and corporate customers. The Finance Ministry has specifically highlighted possible effects on government transactions and international banking operations. For individuals, the practical approach is to complete any urgent branch work before September 28, keep sufficient cash if required, and ensure that mobile banking, internet banking and UPI are working. Customers should also avoid assuming that every branch service can be replaced by a digital option.