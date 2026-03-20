Best FD rates March 2026: Up to 8.25% across small, private and PSU banks

Amid geopolitical tensions and stock market volatility, driven by the Iran–US and Russia–Ukraine conflicts, fixed deposits are back in focus for investors looking for stable returns. With interest rates varying across banks and tenures, the question many are asking is: which FD should you choose right now?

Data compiled by PaisaBazaar as of March 18, 2026 shows that small finance banks continue to offer the highest rates, followed by private lenders, while public sector banks remain more conservative.

Best FD rates as of March 18, 2026

Small finance banks

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Highest interest: 8.00% (501 days)

1-year: 4.75% 3-year: 6.00% 5-year: 5.75% 10-year: 5.75% Jana Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.25% (385 to 400 days) 1-year: 7.00% 3-year: 7.50% 5-year: 7.77% 10-year: 6.50% Shivalik Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 7.80% (21 months 1 day to 22 months) 1-year: 6.00% 3-year: 6.75% 5-year: 6.25% 10-year: 6.25% Suryoday Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 7.90% (5 years) 1-year: 7.25% 3-year: 7.25% 5-year: 7.90% 10-year: 7.25% Private sector banks Bandhan Bank Highest interest: 7.25% (2 years to less than 3 years) 1-year: 7.00% 3-year: 7.00% 5-year: 5.85% 10-year: 5.85% DCB Bank Highest interest: 7.15% (60 months to 61 months)

1-year: 6.90% 3-year: 7.00% 5-year: 7.15% 10-year: 7.00% Jammu & Kashmir Bank Highest interest: 7.25% (888 days) 1-year: 6.75% 3-year: 6.65% 5-year: 6.60% 10-year: 6.60% RBL Bank Highest interest: 7.20% (18 months to 3 years) 1-year: 7.00% 3-year: 7.20% 5-year: 6.70% 10-year: 6.70% SBM Bank India Highest interest: 7.85% (391 days to 15 months) 1-year: 7.10% 3-year: 7.10% 5-year: 7.00% 10-year: 7.00% Public sector banks Bank of Maharashtra Highest interest: 6.65% (400 days) 1-year: 6.20% 3-year: 5.25% 5-year: 5.00% 10-year: 5.00% Indian Bank Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days) 1-year: 6.10% 3-year: 6.05% 5-year: 6.00%

10-year: 6.00% Indian Overseas Bank Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days) 1-year: 6.50% 3-year: 6.10% 5-year: 6.10% 10-year: 6.10% Punjab National Bank Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days) 1-year: 6.25% 3-year: 6.30% 5-year: 6.10% 10-year: 6.00% Union Bank of India Highest interest: 6.60% (444 days) 1-year: 6.30% 3-year: 6.25% 5-year: 6.00% 10-year: 6.00% SBI revises FD rates State Bank of India has increased fixed deposit rates by 25 basis points for select tenures. For deposits maturing between 46 days and 179 days, the rate has been raised from 5.10% to 5.35%. For tenures of 180 days to less than one year, the rate now stands at 5.85%, up from 5.60%. For deposits with a maturity of one year to less than two years, the rate has been revised from 6.25% to 6.50%.

For senior citizens, the rates have also been increased. Deposits maturing between 46 and 179 days now earn 5.85%, up from 5.60%. For tenures of 180 days to less than one year, the rate has gone up to 6.35% from 6.10%. For deposits with a maturity of one year to less than two years, the rate has been revised from 6.75% to 7%. The revised rates apply to fresh deposits and renewals. Other terms remain unchanged. How investors must approach FDs Investors must not just look at the highest rate. They must spread deposits across different tenures to manage uncertainty around interest rate movements.