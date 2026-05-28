Beyond The Ticket: India's concert economy shifts to premium experiences

“For a long time, consumer conversation in India was centred around access: bigger artists, more venues, more cities and more people attending live events. Somewhere around 2022 and 2023, that conversation started changing. The question was no longer just ‘Will I be there?’ It became ‘What will I come away with?’” says Makhija.

The rise of experience-led concerts

As India’s concert economy expands, live entertainment is increasingly evolving into a premium, multi-sensory experience where music is only one part of the larger consumer journey. That shift has unlocked an entirely new experiential layer. According to BookMyShow data analysis, audiences today are no longer simply willing to pay more for a better seat or viewing area. They are increasingly building entire weekends, travel plans and social experiences around concerts and festivals. “The nearly 2X growth in footfalls for premium live experiences highlighted in BookMyShow Throwback reflects that clearly. It signals that India’s live entertainment market is steadily moving up the value chain,” says Makhija.