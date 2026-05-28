Beyond The Ticket: India's concert economy shifts to premium experiences

“Ultimately, the most effective live experiences today are the ones that combine emotional connection with environmental quality,” says Makhija. “Audiences want to feel like they are somewhere, not just at something. That is increasingly what they are looking for and what the industry is now building toward.”
The New Luxury Is Front Row
With cosnumers increasingly willing to pay a premium, ticket prices are now stretching well beyond Rs 10,000 per person, often bundled with hospitality, gifting, VIP access, and curated engagement. Take the case of the upcoming 'Music for Mandir' bhakti concert series at Yashobhoomi, where artist Maithili Thakur is set to perform live in June. The event reflects how even devotional music experiences are being positioned through tiered experiential offerings. Ticket categories begin with Bronze at Rs 1,100 offering basic seating and Sri Krishna Prasadam, moving up through Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages that add premium seating, devotional gifts and curated food experiences. The highest tier - “Chandrodaya Exclusive” priced at Rs 11,000 - includes VIP seating, a meet-and-greet with the artist, devotional gifts, dinner and the chhappan (56) bhog Sri Krishna Prasadam.