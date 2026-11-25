India is witnessing a fresh wave of entrepreneurship, with new company registrations rising 37% in FY26 and the number of active businesses increasing 12% year-on-year, according to an Axis Capital report.

The investment bank's report, *India's enterprise wave – Everything, everywhere, all at once*, estimates that India had 2.1 million active companies in FY26, with 248,000 new companies added during the year. The total paid-up capital of active companies stood at ₹68.6 trillion.

The expansion is being driven by lower borrowing costs, improved access to equity and debt funding, infrastructure development and policy support, the report said. It also points to a geographical shift, with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana recording some of the strongest growth in company formation.

But the report also highlights a critical distinction: a rising number of companies does not automatically translate into higher productivity, stronger investment or wealth creation. Key highlights: Surge in entrepreneurship: Active companies in India grew 12% YoY in FY26, while new company registrations increased 37% YoY, reaching approximately 248,000 new companies. Improved access to capital: Lower borrowing costs, stronger PSU bank balance sheets, increased NBFC lending to MSMEs and greater availability of public and private risk capital have supported business expansion and new company formation. India continues to have significantly fewer companies relative to its economic size and population than several major economies. Meanwhile, investment by existing companies remains below historical levels, and weak net foreign direct investment (FDI) could constrain the next phase of expansion.

Emerging business hubs: Previously untapped states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Haryana are witnessing strong entrepreneurial growth. Improvements in infrastructure, electricity, connectivity, and credit availability are supporting this expansion. Sectoral growth opportunities: Growth is broadening across services and manufacturing, with sectors such as electronics, automobiles, EVs, textiles, defence, industrials, utilities, NBFCs and real estate expected to benefit. Company registrations rise 37%, active businesses grow 12% The pace of company formation has accelerated sharply after nearly two decades of relatively subdued growth. India added approximately 248,000 companies in FY26, taking the number of active companies to 2.1 million. New company registrations rose 37% year-on-year, while active companies grew 12% as closures moderated.

The report describes the current expansion as a break from the slower growth seen during the 2000s and 2010s. Company formation was particularly strong in the 1980s and 1990s, when active companies grew at a compound annual growth rate of around 14% and 10%, respectively. Growth slowed in subsequent decades, partly because of company closures and weaker new registrations. The current decade has seen a revival, with company formation supported by lower capital costs, improved infrastructure and policy reforms. However, the figures also show that India remains under-represented in terms of its corporate base. The country has around 2.1 million active companies, compared with 33.2 million in the US and 55.5 million in China, according to the report's country comparison.

India has approximately 537 companies per $1 billion of GDP, compared with 1,138 in the US, 2,962 in China and 1,959 in Vietnam. The report also estimates that India has 1,457 companies per million people, among the lowest levels in its comparison of major economies. This suggests that the expansion of the corporate sector could remain a long-term growth driver, provided new companies become productive, scale up and generate sustainable employment. Smaller states emerge as new entrepreneurial hubs One of the most interesting findings is the geographical broadening of company formation. Maharashtra continues to have the largest number of active companies, with 397,713 as of June 2026. Delhi had 272,924, while Uttar Pradesh had 187,447.

But the fastest growth is increasingly coming from states that historically had a smaller corporate base. Bihar recorded a 15% compound annual growth rate in active companies between 2015 and 2026, followed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at 13% each. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha recorded growth of 11% and 10%, respectively, while Kerala's active company stock grew at 10%. The report's state-level data also shows that Uttar Pradesh added 27,934 new firms in the 12 months to June 2026, while Haryana added 13,012 and Bihar 8,909. Maharashtra remained the largest contributor in absolute terms, with 41,433 new firms added during the period. The growth is being supported by the emergence of new industrial and commercial hubs, better road connectivity, electricity access, water infrastructure and improved access to credit.

Axis Capital's analysis of satellite night-light data between 2012 and 2024 found a broadening of economic activity across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi-NCR and southern India. Bihar recorded a 21% compound annual growth rate in night-time light intensity over the period, while Kerala recorded 16%. The report also found that credit demand, power consumption and e-way bill activity had improved across several of these states over the past decade. Services account for two-thirds of active companies The corporate expansion is not limited to manufacturing. Services account for around 67% of India's active companies and contributed 71% of the year-on-year increase in active companies in FY26. Within services, business services account for 38% of active companies, followed by trading at 21% and community and personal services at 22%.

Community and personal services include businesses such as schools, hospitals and salons. The report found that the fastest growth in services was in community and personal services, trading and transport. The number of active service companies grew at a compound annual rate of 10% between 2020 and 2026, compared with 5% between 2015 and 2020. Personal and social services accounted for 28% of the incremental increase in active companies in FY26. The shift is significant because it points to a broader entrepreneurial base, with businesses emerging beyond large technology companies and established corporate groups. However, the report notes that services companies generally have lower paid-up capital per company than manufacturing and mining businesses.

Manufacturing growth accelerates, led by metals, chemicals and machinery Manufacturing is also showing signs of a revival. The number of active manufacturing companies grew at a compound annual rate of 8% between 2020 and 2026, compared with 2% in the previous five-year period. The growth was broad-based across food processing, metals and chemicals, machinery and equipment. Metals and chemicals account for 34% of active manufacturing companies, followed by machinery and equipment at 24%, food processing at 16% and textiles at 12%. But the distribution of capital is much more concentrated. Metals and chemicals, along with machinery and equipment, account for more than 84% of total paid-up capital in manufacturing.

The report also highlights the relatively high economic contribution of manufacturing companies. Manufacturing generated ₹288 million in gross value added per company in FY24, compared with ₹67 million across all companies. Gross value added is a measure of the economic value created by a business and is an important indicator of its contribution to GDP. This difference suggests that the economic impact of company formation will depend not only on how many firms are created, but also on the sectors in which they operate. Private companies dominate, but public firms hold most of the capital India's corporate base is overwhelmingly private. Private companies account for 96% of active firms, while public companies make up just 4%.

Between 2011 and 2026, private companies grew at a compound annual rate of 8%, compared with 2% for public companies. The report attributes the faster growth of private firms partly to lower initial capital requirements and a lighter compliance burden. However, the distribution of paid-up capital tells a very different story. Public companies account for 61% of total paid-up capital, while private companies account for 39%. The average paid-up capital of a public company was ₹550 million, compared with ₹13 million for a private company. This highlights the difference between the number of businesses and the amount of capital deployed in the corporate sector. The report also found that paid-up capital grew at a compound annual rate of 10% for private companies and 8% for public companies between FY22 and FY26.

For private companies, the growth was largely driven by the addition of new firms. For public companies, it was more strongly linked to an increase in capital per company. Lower borrowing costs and record equity fundraising support the boom The report identifies improved access to capital as one of the key drivers of company formation. The weighted average lending rate on corporate loans declined by around two percentage points over the past decade, while the cost of equity also fell as market valuations increased. Only around 3% of outstanding credit to industry was priced at interest rates above 12%, according to the report. Equity capital market fundraising has also increased sharply.

Annual equity capital market transactions averaged around ₹2 trillion between 2020 and 2024, compared with ₹700 billion between 2012 and 2019. Fundraising reached a record ₹3.5 trillion in 2024. The report said the bulk of the transactions were through initial public offerings and qualified institutional placements, although some included offers for sale by promoters and private equity investors, which do not add fresh equity capital to the company. The expansion of funding has been supported by stronger public sector bank balance sheets, greater NBFC lending to MSMEs, government schemes and a larger pool of private and public risk capital. Corporate cash flows rise, but investment remains subdued

A particularly important wealth-investment angle is the divergence between corporate cash generation and capital expenditure. Operating cash flow for BSE 200 companies, excluding financials, rose 25% year-on-year to ₹6 trillion in the first half of FY26. Profit before tax increased 23%, while revenue grew only 7%, indicating that stronger cash generation was partly supported by improved margins. However, capital expenditure was only 62% of operating cash flow, below the post-Covid range and well below levels seen between 2012 and 2016. Aggregate capital expenditure grew just 5% year-on-year. Excluding telecom and Reliance, capital expenditure growth was healthier at 15%, suggesting that the overall slowdown was largely driven by the completion of major 5G investments.

The report said companies were increasingly using excess cash for acquisitions, with acquisition activity picking up over the past three years. For investors, this is an important distinction: companies are generating cash, but not all of it is being channelled into fresh productive capacity. Conglomerates diversify into new industries The report also highlights the growing role of large corporate groups in creating new businesses. Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, Adani Group, JSW Group and Larsen & Toubro are expanding into newer sectors, including batteries, semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, technology and green hydrogen. The diversification is being supported by stronger operating cash flows and cleaner balance sheets, which allow companies to invest in new sectors without necessarily relying entirely on external funding.

The report expects new company formation and higher paid-up capital to benefit sectors such as NBFCs, industrials, utilities and real estate. It also points to the potential for indirect gains in consumption as new businesses create employment and economic activity. FDI remains a major risk Despite the improvement in domestic capital availability, the report flags external capital flows as a significant near-term risk. Net FDI fell to $6.7 billion in FY26, compared with an average of around $30 billion between FY20 and FY24. Net capital inflows fell to just $235 million in the second quarter of FY26 as portfolio outflows surged and net FDI remained weak.

The report said rising FDI repatriation had offset much of the fresh investment entering the country. The rupee also depreciated by around 8% in FY26, while higher global interest rates could put further pressure on India's cost of capital. There are signs of a recovery in gross FDI, with trailing 12-month flows reaching $14 billion as of August 2026. But the report cautions that higher borrowing costs in developed markets could continue to affect capital flows. The wealth creation challenge: more companies, but higher productivity The report's central message is that India needs to move beyond simply increasing the number of companies. The corporate sector has expanded, capital access has improved and economic activity is spreading across more states. But the long-term wealth impact will depend on whether these businesses can scale, invest, generate higher productivity and create sustainable employment.