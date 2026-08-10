Birla Estates buys ₹159 crore worth of FSI for Khar redevelopment project

Birla Estates has acquired nearly 90,000 sq ft of FSI from Parinee Real Estate Builders and Parinee Contour Construction for more than ₹159 crore according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction involves the acquisition of nearly 90,000 sq ft of FSI for a consideration of over ₹159 crore. The FSI was generated through a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme on land in Kandivali, Mumbai. The transaction, registered earlier this week, involved ₹4.77 crore in stamp duty, according to the registration documents.

However, Birla Estates will not use the acquired FSI in Kandivali. Instead, its wholly owned subsidiary, Unnatam Properties, plans to transfer the development rights to its redevelopment project in Khar (West).

The Khar project involves the redevelopment of Bharatiya Bhavan Cooperative Housing Society and Anmol Cooperative Housing Society. The acquisition will allow Unnatam Properties to add development potential to its Khar redevelopment project. Since land availability remains limited across established Mumbai suburbs, developers increasingly rely on additional FSI and transferable development rights to improve the feasibility of redevelopment projects. "Moreover, the ability to transfer eligible FSI from one location to another gives developers greater flexibility when planning projects in land-constrained markets. In this case, Birla Estates can utilise FSI generated through an SRA scheme to support construction at an eligible receiving property in Khar, subject to applicable regulations and approvals," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of CRE Matrix.

The ₹159 crore consideration translates to approximately ₹1.95 lakh per sq m of FSI acquired. The transaction highlights the growing value of development rights in Mumbai, particularly in established western suburbs where developers face limited availability of developable land. "Mumbai’s constrained land supply has encouraged developers to explore alternative ways to increase construction potential. As a result, FSI generated through rehabilitation schemes and other permitted development mechanisms has become an important component of redevelopment strategies," said Gupta. Such transactions allow development rights generated at one eligible location to support construction at another eligible property. Consequently, developers can maximise the potential of redevelopment sites while working within Mumbai’s regulatory and land constraints.

Birla Estates' Khar project is particularly significant as it marks the company's entry into Mumbai's redevelopment segment. The 1.3-acre project, being developed through a joint venture with a local developer, involves the redevelopment of Bharatiya Bhavan Cooperative Housing Society and Anmol Cooperative Housing Society. The project has a saleable area of around 2.9 lakh sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,700 crore, according to earlier reports. The Birla Estates transaction comes against a backdrop of increasing activity in Mumbai's market for development rights. In June, Mumbai-based developer Rustomjee, operated by Keystone Realtors, acquired 8,800.74 sq m of FSI from Parth Construction for ₹143.45 crore. The FSI was generated through an SRA project in Jogeshwari East and was to be transferred to the developer's redevelopment project in Andheri. The transaction also included 24 car parking spaces.

The economics of such transactions are closely linked to Mumbai's land constraints. In established western suburbs such as Khar, Bandra, Andheri and Juhu, assembling large contiguous land parcels for new development is difficult. Redevelopment therefore offers developers a route into established neighbourhoods, but the profitability of a project can depend on how much additional development potential can be created or sourced. The two transactions illustrate how developers are increasingly looking beyond outright land purchases to augment the development potential of redevelopment projects in Mumbai's established suburbs. While the quantum and pricing of FSI can vary depending on the source of the rights, receiving location, regulatory restrictions and project economics, the transactions indicate that development potential itself has become a sizeable component of project costs.

This has increased the importance of FSI, fungible FSI and transferable development rights in redevelopment projects. Instead of buying additional land, developers can, where permitted, acquire development rights and load them onto an eligible receiving plot. The strategy can potentially improve project viability while allowing developers to build in locations where land supply is structurally constrained. SRA schemes create a market for development rights The SRA framework is an important part of this ecosystem. Slum redevelopment schemes allow developers to undertake rehabilitation construction while receiving development potential under the applicable regulations. That development potential can have a separate economic value and, where permitted, can be transferred or utilised on an eligible receiving plot.