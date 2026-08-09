Block card, inform bank, reset passwords: What to do after financial fraud

Government data show that more than 86 per cent of households in India are connected to the internet. This means India’s cyberspace carries out millions of transactions and interactions every day. At the same time, cybersecurity incidents spiked from 1.029 million in 2022 to 2.268 million in 2024, reflecting the growing scale and complexity of digital threats in India.

In case you fall victim to such an accident, how quickly you react to it is going to be the key to stopping loss and recovering money. Your response needs to be immediate and structured: First, stop further damage by cutting off access; second, report the incident quickly to trigger recovery mechanisms; and third, secure your accounts and devices to prevent repeat attacks.

Step 1: Freeze access to your money Your first job is not to investigate what happened — it’s to stop the bleeding. The moment you suspect fraud, block your debit or credit card, disable net banking and UPI, and use your bank’s app or helpline to freeze your account. Even a short delay can give the fraudster time to make multiple transactions. For instance, if Rs 10,000 has already been debited, waiting to “confirm” the fraud could allow further withdrawals, turning a small loss into Rs 50,000 or more. Acting immediately cuts off that possibility. The rule is simple: If something feels off, block first and verify later. You can always restore access once you’re sure.

Step 2: Report immediately to bank and cyber authorities This is the step where many people lose their chance of recovery because they waited. Once you’ve blocked access, report the incident without delay. Inform your bank immediately, call 1930 and file a complaint on the official cybercrime portal. Each of these actions triggers a different part of the response system—your bank works to secure your account, while authorities attempt to trace and freeze the funds. The timing of your report directly affects your liability. If you report within three working days, you may have zero liability in many third-party fraud cases. A delay of 4–7 days can limit compensation or cap your losses, and beyond that, recovery largely depends on your bank’s internal policies. Banks are also expected to provisionally credit the disputed amount within about 10 days of being notified, subject to investigation.

Consider the difference: if you report the same day, there’s a real chance the money is still within reach and can be frozen. Wait a week, and those funds are likely routed through multiple accounts, making recovery far more difficult. Step 3: Preserve evidence Your next priority is documentation. You’ll need clear proof in case the matter is escalated to cyber authorities or dispute resolution. Capture everything while it’s still accessible: transaction IDs, screenshots of chats, SMS alerts, emails, the phone number or UPI ID involved, and a simple timeline of what happened and when. Fraudsters often delete messages or deactivate accounts, so what feels minor in the moment can become critical later. A missing screenshot or incorrect timestamp can slow down your case or weaken your claim.

Step 4: File a formal complaint and get acknowledgement Calling your bank is only the first step, but it doesn’t create a formal record. To protect your claim, you need proper documentation. File a written complaint through your bank’s app, email or branch, clearly stating the unauthorised transactions and attaching any evidence you’ve collected. Most importantly, ensure you receive a complaint or reference number that allows you to track the case and escalate it if needed. Without this paper trail, follow-ups become difficult and accountability weakens. Once registered, keep monitoring the status and respond promptly if the bank asks for more details. While timelines can vary based on complexity, banks typically have up to 90 days to resolve such complaints.

Step 5: Understand your liability How much money can you still recover depends on two critical factors: who caused the breach and how quickly you reported it? This is what ultimately determines whether you recover the money or absorb the loss. If you report the fraud within three days, you may have zero liability in many third-party cases, meaning the bank bears the loss. If you report within 4-7 days, your liability is usually limited, often capped based on account type. But, if you delay beyond seven days, the outcome largely depends on your bank’s internal policy and recovery becomes uncertain.

However, if the fraud happened because you shared sensitive details like your OTP or PIN, you may be responsible for the loss up to the point you report it. Once you notify the bank, however, any further unauthorised transactions are typically their responsibility. How to avoid fraud Once the immediate crisis is handled, your focus should shift from recovery to prevention. What you do now determines whether this remains a one-time incident or turns into a repeated problem. Clean your device Start with the device you used during the incident. Remove any unknown or recently installed apps, especially screen-sharing or remote access tools. Run a full antivirus scan to check for malware. If you installed an app on someone’s instructions or suspect deeper compromise, resetting your phone is the safest option. If an app was part of the scam, assume your device is compromised.

Reset your digital security Next, secure your accounts end-to-end. Change passwords for banking, email and all financial apps. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever available and log out of all active sessions. Your email is often the weakest link. If someone gains access to it, they can reset other accounts. Securing your email first strengthens everything else. Fix your payment habits Most frauds succeed because of rushed decisions. Build friction into your payment habits. Never approve UPI collect requests unless you initiated them. Don’t scan QR codes to receive money. They are meant for sending payments. Always verify the recipient’s name before transferring funds.

Limit your financial exposure Reduce how much damage a single breach can cause. Set lower transaction limits, keep separate accounts for savings and daily spending and disable international transactions unless necessary. This way, even if one account is compromised, your overall financial position remains protected. Stay alert for repeat scams Fraud doesn’t always end with one attempt. Victims are often targeted again through follow-up scams, calls from “recovery agents” offering to reverse transactions for a fee, or fake messages posing as officials. Once your data is out there, it may be reused. Treat any unsolicited help or recovery promise with caution.

Final action checklist If fraud has just occurred, follow this order: Block card, UPI and banking access.

Inform your bank immediately.

Call 1930 and file a cybercrime complaint.

Save all evidence.

Change passwords and secure devices.

Track your complaint and follow up.

Mistakes that cost you recovery.

Waiting to confirm before reporting.

Not blocking access immediately.

Ignoring small suspicious debits.

Not preserving proof or complaint records.

Trusting unknown “helpers” or recovery agents. FAQs Can I recover money lost in a scam? Recovery is possible but it depends on speed. If you report the fraud within hours, there’s a higher chance that banks or authorities can trace the transaction and freeze the recipient’s account before the money is withdrawn or moved further. The longer you wait, the harder it becomes to recover funds.

What is the “golden hour” in fraud cases? The “golden hour” refers to the first one to two hours after the fraud occurs. This is the critical window when the money may still be sitting in a traceable account. If you alert your bank and the cybercrime helpline quickly, there’s a realistic chance of stopping or reversing the transaction. What happens if I report after three days? Delays can increase your financial liability. If you report within a short window (typically up to three days), you may have limited or even zero liability in certain cases. After that, your chances of compensation reduce, and recovery depends more on your bank’s internal policies and the specifics of the fraud.