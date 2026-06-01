BOBCARD rolls out travel deals with Air India, travel websites: Details

As domestic and international airfares rise, credit card companies are offering discounts and cheap credit to attract consumers planning holidays, business trips and family travel this summer.

BOBCARD Ltd, the credit card arm of Bank of Baroda, has announced travel offers linked to platforms such as Air India, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Goibibo, Paytm, Yatra and Ixigo, offering instant discounts and payments in the form of equated monthly installments (EMIs) on flight and hotel bookings.

The move comes at a time when travel demand remains strong despite higher ticket prices. Airlines have been witnessing sustained passenger traffic growth, especially during holiday periods and long weekends, forcing many consumers to look for discounts, cashback offers and financing options to reduce upfront costs.

Why travel discounts are becoming more aggressive Travel has emerged as one of the fastest-growing spending categories for credit card users in India. Industry executives say banks and card issuers are now using travel partnerships to increase card usage, customer retention and EMI conversions. BOBCARD said customers will be able to access discounts across several booking platforms until June 30, 2026, with many offers linked specifically to EMI transactions rather than direct payments. The structure of these deals reflects a wider trend in the credit card industry. Instead of traditional cashback-only rewards, issuers are increasingly nudging users towards EMI spending, particularly for discretionary expenses such as holidays and international travel.

Saravanakumar A, managing director and chief executive officer at BOBCARD, said travel had become an important lifestyle category for consumers and that the company was focusing on “value and enhanced experiences” through strategic partnerships. What the offers include The offers vary by platform, booking day and EMI tenure. Most discounts are available only on select weekdays and are restricted to one transaction per card per month. Some of the key benefits announced include: Up to Rs 8,000 instant discount on domestic and international bookings with Air India

Up to 15 per cent discount on bookings through MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and EaseMyTrip

Up to 12 per cent discount on Paytm Travel and Ixigo bookings

Up to 20 per cent discount on Flipkart Travel bookings during weekends Several offers are linked to three- and six-month no-cost EMI options, while some platforms also allow longer repayment tenures of up to 24 months.

Bookings made on EaseMyTrip using BOBCARD EMI can qualify for offers across repayment tenures ranging from three to 24 months, although no-cost EMI remains limited to shorter durations. Travel rewards becoming a competitive battleground Travel partnerships have become a key battleground for credit card issuers as competition intensifies in India’s consumer finance market. Banks and fintech-backed card companies are increasingly focusing on travel, dining and entertainment categories to drive customer engagement beyond routine spending. For travel platforms, such tie-ups help boost transaction volumes and improve conversions during peak seasons. For card issuers, they provide higher card usage and deeper customer engagement.