BSNL, MTNL VRS-2019: CBDT caps tax exemption at Rs 5 lakh for retirees

Employees who opted for voluntary retirement under the 2019 scheme of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) cannot claim tax exemption by treating their compensation as retrenchment benefits. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that the ex-gratia amount paid under the scheme qualifies as voluntary retirement compensation, restricting the exemption to Rs 5 lakh, subject to conditions.

CBDT, in a clarification last week, said such payments fall under Section 10(10C) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and not Section 10(10B), which governs retrenchment compensation.

The distinction matters for retirees who had claimed, or were seeking, a larger tax exemption by classifying their VRS payments as retrenchment compensation. The latest clarification settles the tax department's position on the treatment of payments made under the two companies' 2019 retirement scheme.

Why has CBDT rejected the retrenchment compensation claim? The CBDT examined the matter in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications before issuing its clarification. The BSNL and MTNL schemes were specifically designed as voluntary retirement schemes. Employees were required to exercise their option to retire within the prescribed period. The compensation was calculated with reference to their completed qualifying service and the period remaining until their normal retirement age. The scheme also allowed employees to retain their entitlement to pension and other retirement benefits under the applicable rules. Based on these features, the CBDT concluded that the payment was compensation for voluntary retirement rather than retrenchment initiated by the employer.

This means government employees cannot claim that their employment was terminated through retrenchment merely because they received an ex-gratia payment when leaving an organisation. How much tax exemption can BSNL and MTNL retirees claim? Under Section 10(10C) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, an eligible employee can claim an exemption of up to Rs 5 lakh on compensation received under a voluntary retirement or voluntary separation scheme. The exemption is subject to prescribed conditions and can be claimed only once during an employee's lifetime. For retirees covered by the BSNL and MTNL VRS-2019, the tax treatment will broadly work as follows: Compensation up to Rs 5 lakh: Eligible for exemption under Section 10(10C), subject to the applicable conditions.

Compensation exceeding Rs 5 lakh: The amount above the exemption limit is generally taxable as salary income. Multiple claims: The exemption cannot be claimed again if the employee has already availed of it in an earlier assessment year. For instance, if an employee received Rs 15 lakh as ex-gratia compensation under the scheme, up to Rs 5 lakh may qualify for exemption. The remaining Rs 10 lakh would generally be taxable, subject to other applicable provisions. The clarification does not make the entire VRS compensation tax-free. It only establishes the section under which the exemption must be examined. What happens to pending tax claims and appeals? The CBDT clarification could affect employees who previously claimed exemption under Section 10(10B), treating their VRS compensation as retrenchment benefits.

Such employees may need to review their Income Tax returns, pending assessments and appeals in light of the revised clarification. Any pending condonation applications seeking permission to revise returns and claim relief under Section 10(10B) will also be considered in accordance with the CBDT's position. However, a condonation application only seeks permission to consider a delayed claim. It does not automatically establish eligibility for an exemption. Employees who have already received an assessment order or obtained relief through judicial proceedings should examine their individual circumstances before taking corrective action. The applicable statutory provisions, limitation periods and binding judicial decisions will remain relevant. Those who correctly claimed the exemption under Section 10(10C) and met its conditions are unlikely to be affected by this clarification.

Is retrenchment compensation still eligible for tax exemption? Yes. The clarification does not withdraw the tax exemption available on genuine retrenchment compensation. Under Section 10(10B), compensation received by eligible employees on retrenchment can qualify for exemption, subject to the prescribed limits. In cases involving closure of a factory or undertaking, eligible workmen may also receive compensation treated as retrenchment compensation under the applicable provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. The exemption is generally restricted to the lowest of the actual compensation received, the amount calculated under Section 25F(b) of the Industrial Disputes Act, or Rs 5 lakh. Certain government-approved schemes may qualify for a higher or full exemption under specific provisions.