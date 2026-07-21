How to build credit history from scratch, maintain a good score

A credit score is your financial passport. Without a credit history — often called “New to Credit” — banks have no data to judge your reliability. You face a frustrating paradox: You need a loan to build a credit score, but you need a credit score to get a loan. Overcoming this requires a mechanical, step-by-step approach to manufacture financial trust from thin air.

Objective, constraints, priority

The primary objective is to build a CIBIL score of 750 or higher. This specific number is the threshold that unlocks lower interest rates for major future purchases, such as a home or a vehicle.

The main constraint is your total lack of a financial footprint. Because you have no track record, standard banks will automatically reject your applications for regular credit cards. Every rejection triggers a hard inquiry on your non-existent profile, which actively penalises you. What comes first is accepting this constraint. You must stop applying for premium credit cards. Instead, check if you already have a dormant history. If your parents took out an education loan in your name, you might already have a baseline score. If you are truly starting from zero, you must use secured stepping stones to prove your reliability.

Beyond avoiding multiple applications, you must understand that the age of your credit history is a major factor in your score. When you finally graduate to an unsecured credit card, do not immediately close your initial secured card if it can be converted. Closing your oldest account shortens your average credit age, which temporarily drops your score. Furthermore, building credit requires vigilance against errors. Your CIBIL report is not infallible. Sometimes, banks report late payments erroneously or mix your file with someone who has a similar name. Dispute these errors immediately through the bureau's official portal to protect your progress.

How to set up a system Building credit is about proving you can borrow money and return it on time, every single month. To do this, you need the right mix of entry-level products. The secured credit card This is your foundation. A secured card is backed by a fixed deposit (FD). If you open an FD for Rs 50,000, the bank will issue a credit card with a Rs 40,000 limit. Because the bank holds your FD as collateral, they do not need a credit score to approve you. The consumer durable loan After six months of using your secured card, add an instalment loan to the mix. Buy a necessary appliance — such as a refrigerator or laptop — using a zero-cost EMI option at a retail store. This proves you can handle fixed monthly repayments alongside a revolving credit card limit.

The decision rule Abide by the 30 per cent credit utilisation rule. If your secured card has a limit of Rs 40,000, never let your monthly bill exceed Rs 12,000. High utilisation signals to credit bureaus that you are credit-hungry and heavily dependent on borrowed money. Treat the card like a debit card: only swipe it if you already have the cash sitting in your savings account to pay it off immediately. How to review progress, avoid mistakes A credit score is a reflection of consistency. You must monitor the system to ensure your good behaviour is actually being recorded.

To review your progress, download your CIBIL report once every six months. Do not check it daily; credit histories move like glaciers, not stock tickers. It will take roughly six months of on-time payments for your very first score to generate. To fix drift, monitor your usage. If an emergency forces you to use 80 per cent of your credit limit, pay off half the balance mid-month, before the statement is generated. The credit bureau only sees the final statement balance, not your daily transactions. Action checklist Open the FD: Lock in Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in a fixed deposit to generate a secured credit card.

Lock in Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in a fixed deposit to generate a secured credit card. Automate payments: Set up a mandate to pay the total amount due three days before the deadline. Never pay just the minimum amount.

Set up a mandate to pay the total amount due three days before the deadline. Never pay just the minimum amount. Cap your swipes: Keep your total card spending strictly under 30 per cent of the assigned limit.

Keep your total card spending strictly under 30 per cent of the assigned limit. Graduate: After 12 months of flawless history, apply for a basic unsecured credit card. FAQs What should be decided before building a credit score? You must decide your monthly credit budget before acquiring a card. You must resolve to use the credit card solely for planned, routine expenses — such as groceries or utility bills — that you were already going to pay for with cash. If you use credit to fund a lifestyle you cannot afford, you will build a debt trap instead of a credit history.

Which parts can be automated and which need manual review? You should automate the monthly repayment. Set your banking app to auto-debit the full statement balance every month so you never miss a due date. However, you must manually review the statement line-by-line each month. Check for fraudulent transactions, hidden annual fees, or accidental subscriptions that could silently inflate your utilisation. How long does it take before the plan becomes stable? It takes six months of active credit usage for the bureau to generate your first CIBIL score. However, a stable and strong score requires 12 to 18 months of flawless payment history. Credit bureaus reward age and consistency, meaning the longer your accounts remain open and in good standing, the stronger your profile becomes.