Build layered health cover to shield finances from critical illnesses

AstraZeneca Pharma India recently purchased a group cancer care policy over and above its existing group health insurance policy for its employees, according to a media report. While most companies in India provide group medical insurance of around ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, treatment for a dreaded disease like cancer can cost several times that amount.

At present, however, most employers do not offer top-up covers. “An employer cover may moreover be inadequate. It also ends when the employee changes jobs or retires,” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.Health. Employees must, therefore, build their own insurance portfolios to safeguard themselves against dreaded diseases.

Exorbitant costs

The treatment of cancer, heart ailments and organ transplants (liver, lung, and so on) can be expensive enough to destroy household finances.

“Several cancer claims we have witnessed in recent times ranged from ₹50 lakh to ₹75 lakh in a year. The cost of treating cancer is going up continuously. The deployment of more sophisticated drugs and treatments is pushing costs higher,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow Insurance Broker. Liver and lung transplants, he adds, can cost ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Buy adequate base plan