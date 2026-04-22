Builders buy 3,000 acres, ₹54,800 cr land deals in 2025 signal realty boom

Developers acquired over 3,093 acres across 149 deals worth ₹54,818 crore in 2025, marking a 32% year-on-year jump, according to real estate consultancy firm JLL. The scale of this land buying is not just a headline number—it signals what’s coming next: a massive pipeline of housing, offices, and urban development over the next few years.

What this land buying actually means

When developers buy land, they’re not just investing—they’re planning future supply.

The land acquired in 2025 has the potential to generate:

229 million sq. ft. of development

Spread across 20 major cities

This means:

More housing projects

More office spaces

More mixed-use developments Over the next 2–5 years, this land will translate into actual construction, launches, and sales. A ₹92,000 crore construction story is coming Buying land is just the first step. To actually build projects on this land, developers will need: ₹92,000+ crore in total construction capital Of this, ₹52,000+ crore will come from external funding This is where banks, private equity funds, and alternative investment funds (AIFs) come in. JLL research revealed a distinct investment pattern: Tier I cities attracted 89% of capital required for land acquisition while accounting for just 52% of total land area purchased.

Meanwhile, Tier II cities received only 11% of the total investments despite representing 48% of land transactions in terms of area acquired. This disparity highlights the higher land costs in major metros and points to significant growth opportunities in emerging markets as India’s real estate landscape continues to evolve. Tier II cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Ayodhya, Ballari, Goa, Indore, Lucknow, Mohali, Nagpur, Panchkula, Raipur, Satara and Vadodara. The momentum has continued into 2026, with approximately 900 acres acquired across key markets in Q1 2026, valued at nearly Rs 18,000 crore. Mumbai's MMR recorded the country's largest land deal by value in Q1 2026, with an 11-acre parcel selling for Rs 5,400 crore (approximately Rs 490 crore per acre).

"Developing these newly acquired land parcels in 2025 will require an estimated Rs 92,000 crore + in total construction capital. Of this substantial investment, external financing needs are projected to exceed Rs 52,000 crore over the medium term. Meeting this significant capital requirement will likely necessitate a diversified funding approach, combining bank financing, private equity, and institutional capital to support the ambitious development pipeline across multiple real estate asset classes," said the report. Tier I cities command 89% of investment capital The top seven cities continue to dominate the real estate investment landscape and projected to absorb approximately 89% of the total capital required to construct on these newly acquired land parcels. This significant concentration of funds reflects both the premium nature of projects planned for these prime locations and the higher construction costs associated with developments in major metropolitan centres.

Tier I cities account for 89% of total investment capital Meanwhile, emerging urban centers are gaining traction, with Tier II and III cities witnessing land acquisitions totaling 1,475 acres during the year. However, despite substantial land banking activity in these emerging markets, they account for only 11% of total estimated construction costs. This lower capital intensity is primarily attributed to the less capital-intensive nature of real estate projects planned for these locations, resulting in lower overall construction costs compared to major metropolitan areas. Residential development emerges as primary growth engine In line with the land acquisition usage, the residential development emerged as the primary growth engine, capturing approximately 76% of total estimated capital funding requirement.