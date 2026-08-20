Money talks: How brands, leaders, destinations are monetising storytelling

When stories shape policy
Storytelling is moving beyond brands into leadership and policy advocacy. At a recent Ladies Who Lead gathering at Taj Ambassador in New Delhi, Ambassador Lakshmi Puri, former UN Assistant Secretary-General and founding deputy executive director of UN Women, described storytelling as fundamental to how people build families, communities and societies — and even consensus around policy.
At UN Women, she used storytelling while navigating the politically and culturally contested terrain of gender equality. “We have to be that sutradhar, managing different strings very deftly,” she said, referring to the challenge of balancing diverse political, cultural and social perspectives while building consensus around gender equality. For Puri, storytelling can shape narratives, influence policy and rally people behind an idea. She has since carried that instinct into fiction. Her novel Swallowing the Sun, spanning three generations of women, uses personal stories to explore the larger canvas of India, history and social change.