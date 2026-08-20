Money talks: How brands, leaders, destinations are monetising storytelling

“Coffee is not simply about what is in the cup. It is about everything that happens before and around it—where it comes from, how it is grown and processed, and how it is ultimately experienced,” says co-founder and India CEO Miguel Villaquiran. Born from a Colombian family with decades of coffee-production experience, Libertario brings that heritage to India through coffees from Colombia and India, five signature flavour profiles and an Omakase experience that introduces consumers to coffee's different personalities—from floral and fruity to chocolatey and intense. It reflects a wider change in premium consumption. Provenance itself has value. Knowing who grew something, where it came from and how it was made can turn an otherwise functional purchase into an experience.