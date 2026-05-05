Buy gold like stocks? NSE's Electronic Gold Receipts launch explained

If you’ve ever bought gold jewellery or coins, you already know the hidden hassles—making charges, storage risks, purity doubts, and difficulty selling at the right price.

Now, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is trying to change that completely.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday launched Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) as a new segment, in a bid to create a more transparent and efficient price discovery of the yellow metal.

The move is expected to bridge the age-old gap between physical gold and the financial markets by offering a regulated, secure, and technologically-advanced platform for trading in the precious commodity, the exchange said in a statement.

EGRs are dematerialised securities representing ownership of physical gold, which is securely stored in Sebi-accredited vaults and held electronically through depositories. Each EGR is fully backed by physical gold and is tradable on the exchange, integrating gold into the formal financial system. So what exactly is changing for you? Think of EGRs as “demat gold”. You don’t hold physical gold You don’t worry about lockers You don’t deal with jewellers Instead: You own gold electronically in your demat account Each EGR: Represents real physical gold Stored safely in SEBI-approved vaults Is fully backed 1:1 by gold

And yes—you can: Buy it Sell it Trade it Just like stocks on an exchange Why this matters for your money India loves gold—but most of it is: Bought physically Stored inefficiently Priced inconsistently This move aims to fix that. NSE wants to bring gold into the formal financial system, making pricing more transparent and trading easier. For you, that means: 1. No more locker stress: Your gold sits digitally—no theft risk, no storage cost. 2. No making charges Unlike jewellery: You don’t pay extra charges You buy gold closer to market price

3. Better price transparency Instead of: Different jewellers, different prices You get: Exchange-based price discovery 4. You can start small EGRs allow: Investment in small denominations You don’t need lakhs to invest in gold anymore. How this system actually works Here’s the simple flow: Physical gold is deposited in a regulated vault

It is converted into an Electronic Gold Receipt

That receipt is credited to your demat account

You can trade it on the exchange To prove this works, NSE even: Converted a 1 kg gold bar into an EGR at launch

What makes this different from Gold ETFs? You might be thinking: Isn’t this like gold ETFs? Not exactly. Gold ETFs: Indirect exposure Fund-based structure EGRs: Direct ownership of specific physical gold Closer to owning actual gold—but digitally It’s a more pure-play gold ownership model "By leveraging NSE’s robust technology and liquidity framework, we are democratizing access to gold, enabling investors across the nation to trade with unprecedented transparency and confidence. We believe that by creating a seamless, secure, and digital pathway for gold investment, we are positioning gold as a modern, integrated asset class within our capital markets, ultimately reducing dependence on fragmented benchmarks and fostering deeper financial inclusion," the NSE release said.