Buying a flat? UP RERA warns against relying on super built-up area

For most homebuyers, the size of a flat is a major factor influencing the purchase decision. But the number highlighted in brochures and advertisements may not always reflect the space they can actually use. This is why the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has advised buyers to rely on carpet area rather than super built-up area while evaluating residential properties.

The regulator has reminded homebuyers that carpet area is the legally recognised measure under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), and provides the clearest picture of the actual living space available inside a flat.

What has UP RERA said? According to UP RERA, homebuyers should assess flats based on carpet area because it represents the actual usable area within the walls of a residential unit. Developers are required to disclose details such as the number, type and carpet area of apartments on the UP RERA portal. The regulator has also stressed that information about exclusive balconies, verandas and open terraces attached to a flat must be disclosed separately. However, disclosure of super built-up areas is not mandatory under the law. The advisory comes amid concerns that many residential projects continue to be marketed primarily on the basis of super built-up area, which can create confusion about the actual size of a home.

Carpet area vs super built-up area: What is the difference? Understanding the distinction is crucial before signing a property agreement. Carpet area refers to the net usable floor space inside the apartment. In simple terms, it is the area where a homeowner can actually place furniture, walk around and live. It generally includes: Bedrooms

Living and dining areas

Kitchen

Bathrooms

Internal partition walls It excludes: Balconies

Verandas

Open terraces

Common areas of the building Super built-up area, on the other hand, includes the carpet area plus a proportionate share of common facilities and shared spaces.

These may include: Corridors

Staircases

Lift areas

Lobbies

Clubhouses and other common amenities As a result, two flats advertised with the same super built-up area can offer significantly different usable living space. Why does this matter for homebuyers? The difference between carpet area and super built-up area can have a direct impact on the value buyers receive for their money. Property prices are often quoted on a per-square-foot basis. If a buyer focuses only on the advertised super built-up area, they may assume they are getting more living space than is actually available. For example, a flat marketed as 1,500 sq ft on a super built-up basis may have a carpet area of only around 1,000-1,100 sq ft, depending on the project's loading factor. This means a sizable portion of the area being paid for consists of shared facilities rather than private living space.

UP RERA has cautioned that super built-up figures can sometimes mask the gap between the advertised size of a flat and the area that a buyer can genuinely use. How RERA changed property disclosures Before RERA came into force, developers across many markets used different methods to calculate and market apartment sizes. This often made comparisons between projects difficult and sometimes led to disputes over actual flat sizes. RERA introduced carpet area as the standard unit for disclosure and sale of apartments. The objective was to create uniformity and improve transparency across the real estate sector. By requiring developers to disclose carpet area, regulators sought to ensure that buyers can compare properties on a like-for-like basis and make more informed decisions.