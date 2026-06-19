Home loan protection plan or term cover: How borrowers should choose

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strengthened borrower protection by barring lenders from compulsorily bundling loans with third-party products. This malpractice has been rampant in home loans and the insurance covers sold along with them. The guidelines require lenders to obtain explicit customer consent, allow borrowers to choose their insurer, and compensate them in proven cases of mis-selling.

With the regulator extending the scope of protection offered to borrowers, it is up to the latter now to make the right purchase decision. A key question they must answer is whether to go for a home loan protection plan (HLPP) or a term insurance plan to cover the loan amount.

“These mortgage redemption plans are group plans. Also, their sum insured keeps decreasing as the EMIs are paid and the principal outstanding reduces,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Insurance Samadhan. Both these factors make the premium rates of these plans more affordable.

Pros: An HLPP offers convenience. The borrower usually pays the premium as a one-time lump sum and does not have to worry about recurring premium payments. “The premium can be bundled into the main loan amount,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com. This means borrowers do not have to pay the premium upfront from their own pocket.

An HLPP repays the outstanding loan if the borrower dies or suffers a covered disability. Insurers commonly sell these policies as single-premium plans.

Pros: A term plan offers greater flexibility because it is tied to the individual, not the loan. “Even if the borrower prepays the loan or transfers it to another bank, the term plan remains unaffected,” says Kumar.

An HLPP only clears the home loan debt. It does not leave surplus money for the family’s living expenses or other goals.

Cons: Adding the premium to the principal means the latter amount increases. “The borrower pays extra interest on the insurance premium for the entire loan tenor,” says Kumar.

Group plans usually have a simpler underwriting process. “The medical examination requirements are typically less stringent than those of standalone life insurance plans,” says Kumar.

Cons: The key limitation here is that borrowers cannot finance the premium of a term plan. “They must pay the premium separately out of their own pocket,” says Kumar.

A term plan can protect the family’s broader financial needs and goals, instead of covering only one liability—the home loan.

“The nominee can receive the money directly and can use the funds as deemed suitable,” adds Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India.

While HLPP may be more economical, individual term plans offer greater flexibility. “One option could be to use an HLPP to cover the home loan, and a term plan to cover the family’s other liabilities and financial goals,” says Kumar.

For those who prefer to buy a term plan to cover the home loan, Arora suggests buying two plans instead of one with a high sum assured. “If the loan amount is ₹40 lakh, buy one plan for ₹40 lakh and assign it to the lender. The other term plan should be assigned to the family,” says Arora.