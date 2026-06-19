Buying home loan insurance? Look beyond the premium to assess real value

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strengthened borrower protection by explicitly barring lenders from compulsorily bundling insurance and other third-party products with home loans. The latest guidelines require lenders to obtain explicit customer consent, allow borrowers to choose their insurer, and compensate customers in cases of proven mis-selling. Borrowers should, therefore, treat home loan insurance as a separate financial decision, not as a condition for loan approval.

Online home loan insurance can be cheaper than offline covers. “When online term plans were first introduced, premiums were around 30 per cent lower than offline plans. However, the gap has narrowed significantly and is now typically under 10 per cent,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India, says there can be significant price differences between online and offline insurance products in some cases. “Online insurance may be cheaper because distribution and servicing costs are lower. However, premiums also depend on factors such as age, health, loan amount, policy term, insurer underwriting norms, and any riders chosen,” says Bharindwal.

Arora says lenders usually offer home loan insurance as a group insurance product, which can make it more economical than a standalone term plan. In home loan protection plans, which is a group cover and where the sum assured declines with the outstanding loan balance, cost can be about 40 per cent less than individual term plans.

Term plans and home loan protection plans offer similar core benefits, but they serve different purposes. “If the objective is to protect a home loan, a mortgage redemption plan is often the most suitable option, as the cover reduces in line with the outstanding loan,” says Arora. For wider family protection, she recommends a regular-premium term plan with critical illness and permanent disability riders.

Borrowers should not decide on premium alone. “Online policies may cost less due to lower distribution expenses, but buyers should also evaluate coverage, exclusions, features, and the insurer’s claims record, not just the premium,” says Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, chief third-party distribution officer, Generali Central Life Insurance.

Offline purchase can offer personalised advice, better understanding of policy terms and exclusions, and help with underwriting, documentation, and claims-related processes. “Offline policies may sometimes cost more, offer a narrower range of options, and carry the risk of biased recommendations, making it important to seek objective advice,” says Bharindwal.

Online purchase, however, places greater responsibility on the buyer. Bharindwal says borrowers may misunderstand policy terms, choose inadequate coverage or unsuitable riders, miss personalised solutions, or make errors in proposal forms that could affect future claims.

Buying online cover is convenient and quick. “Online purchase allows easier comparison of policies, can sometimes be more cost-effective, provides quick access to documents and services, and helps buyers better understand policy features and exclusions,” says Bharindwal.

Home loan tenures can increase when interest rates rise. Mishra says borrowers may consider a slightly longer insurance term and a cover amount that exceeds the outstanding loan to provide a buffer.

Borrowers buying insurance online should disclose all medical, income, occupation, and lifestyle details accurately. “Borrowers buying insurance online should accurately disclose all medical, income, occupation, and lifestyle details, opt for a regular-premium plan, and ensure premiums are paid on time via auto-debit,” says Arora.

Before buying home loan insurance, borrowers should check the sum assured, policy term, exclusions, whether the cover is level or reducing, premium-payment terms, health disclosures, claim support, and the insurer’s claim record and financial strength. “Insurance should be chosen for suitability, not just the lowest premium,” says Bharindwal.

Match tenure with loan

Borrowers should keep the insurance cover in force for the entire loan tenure. Arora says those covering a home loan should opt for a mortgage redemption plan, with coverage linked to the declining loan balance. For pure life insurance needs, they should choose a fixed-term term plan.

Borrowers should also build in a small buffer for possible loan-tenure extensions caused by interest-rate changes. “The cover should match the loan repayment period, but affordability must remain the key consideration,” says Bharindwal. He adds that many borrowers use term insurance to achieve this cost-effectively.

Get adequate cover