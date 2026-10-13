Buying property in a relative's name? Check benami law impact, tax risk

Buying a house in a spouse’s, child’s or parent’s name is a common way for families to plan finances and distribute assets. However, if the person paying for the property is different from the one named on the sale deed, the arrangement can attract scrutiny from tax authorities. In certain circumstances, it can trigger action under the benami property law.

A family relationship does not automatically make such a purchase illegal, but neither does it provide blanket protection. The source of the money, the ownership structure and who actually controls or benefits from the property can determine whether the arrangement qualifies for a statutory exception or raises legal concerns.

The Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, contains specific exceptions for certain family arrangements. Buyers must understand the conditions attached to these exceptions and maintain documents that establish the legitimacy of the transaction. When can buying property in a relative’s name attract scrutiny? The question is whether the person named on the property documents is the genuine owner or merely holds the property for the benefit of the person who funded it. “Buying property in the name of a spouse, child or other family member is not illegal in itself. However, such transactions may attract scrutiny where the source of funds is unexplained, the registered owner is merely a name-lender, or the arrangement is intended to conceal beneficial ownership, evade taxes or defeat creditors’ claims,” said Tusi Kumar, partner at law firm Singhania & Co.

Authorities may examine the financial capacity of the registered owner, the source and movement of the purchase money, possession of the property, payment of home loan instalments and who receives rental income. Gautam S Thacker, advocate at the Bombay High Court, said that when a property is purchased in a relative’s name without the latter having an independent income sufficient to support the purchase, the Income-tax Department may scrutinise the source of funds. This does not automatically establish a benami transaction. However, unexplained cash payments, funds routed through third parties or a mismatch between the registered ownership and actual control can increase the risk of an investigation.

What are the exceptions for spouses, children and siblings? Section 2(9) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act provides specific exceptions, subject to prescribed conditions. A property purchased in the name of a spouse or child can fall within an exception when the consideration is paid from the purchaser’s known sources. The law also recognises certain joint purchases involving a brother, sister, lineal ascendant, such as a parent, or lineal descendant, such as a child, where the person providing the consideration is also named as a joint owner and the money comes from known sources. “The crucial distinction is between a genuine family arrangement and a transaction designed to conceal the identity of the real beneficiary or the source of funds,” Kumar said.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said that a family relationship alone does not create immunity from the law. The transaction must satisfy the relevant statutory conditions. Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, said that buyers should ensure the ownership structure, source of consideration and intended beneficial interest are consistent with the actual arrangement. A purchase in the name of a cousin, friend or other person outside the specified exceptions may require particular caution. Buyers should not assume that registering a property in a relative’s name is sufficient to make the transaction legally valid. What are the tax and legal consequences? There are two separate risks to consider. One concerns unexplained investment under income-tax law, while the other relates to a transaction being established as benami.

If the source of an investment cannot be satisfactorily explained, the tax authorities may examine whether the amount is taxable as unexplained investment under the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act. The consequences depend on the facts and the relevant statutory requirements. If a transaction is found to be benami, the property may be provisionally attached and, following the prescribed proceedings, confiscated. The law also provides for prosecution and penalties in applicable cases. B Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B Shanker Advocates LLP, said that transactions involving unexplained funds, proxy ownership or attempts to circumvent legal restrictions can invite investigation. There may also be tax implications even where the property is not treated as benami. For instance, income from an asset transferred to a spouse without adequate consideration may be subject to clubbing provisions, depending on the circumstances. Therefore, registering a property in a spouse’s name does not necessarily shift the tax liability on rental income to that spouse.

What documents should buyers maintain? The safest approach is to decide the nature of the arrangement before the purchase and ensure that the paperwork reflects it accurately. “Where funds are provided by way of a gift or loan, the arrangement should be appropriately documented, including the relevant gift deed, loan agreement, bank statements and other supporting records, as applicable,” Thacker said. Buyers should maintain: Sale deed and ownership records: Ensure that the registered documents accurately reflect the intended ownership and, in joint purchases, the respective shares. Bank statements and payment records: Preserve evidence of the money transferred to the seller or builder and the account from which it originated.

Income Tax returns and financial records: Retain documents establishing the funding party’s financial capacity and the legitimate source of the money. Gift deeds or loan agreements: Record whether the money is a genuine gift or a loan. Where a loan is involved, maintain repayment records. Home loan and property expense records: Keep loan documents, EMI payment records, property tax receipts and other relevant evidence consistent with the stated arrangement. Soayib Qureshi, partner at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, advised buyers to route payments through banking channels and decide at the outset whether the funding is a gift, loan or joint investment. If relying on the joint-ownership exception, the person funding the purchase must also be named as a joint owner, subject to the applicable statutory conditions.