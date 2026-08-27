For constructed property, check the sanctioned plan, layout approval, commencement and completion or occupancy certificates and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) registration. Physical boundaries, area, occupation and encroachments should match the documents. A public notice inviting objections is an additional safeguard.
Check records beyond title deeds
At the sub-registrar’s office, check registered sales, gifts, releases, partitions, mortgages, leases, development agreements, powers of attorney and attachments. “Registration records are not conclusive proof of title and may not reveal unregistered created rights and interests,” says Heena Chheda, partner, Economic Laws Practice.
Check revenue records for mutation, tenancy, land use and survey particulars; municipal records for tax dues, sanctioned plans and notices about unauthorised construction; and the Rera portal for registration, title, encumbrances, approvals, progress, complaints and orders. Search relevant courts for litigation involving the seller.