Can a ₹2-crore FD cost you ₹30 lakh? The Tax math investors often ignore

Fixed deposits remain one of the most popular investment choices among Indian savers, especially retirees and conservative investors seeking predictable returns.

But while investors often compare products based on interest rates, financial planners say an equally important question is frequently overlooked: how much of that return do you actually get to keep after taxes?

The answer can have a significant impact on long-term wealth creation.

The ₹2-crore FD example

Consider an investor who parks ₹2 crore in a fixed deposit offering 8% annual interest.

The FD would generate approximately ₹16 lakh in interest income every year.

At first glance, that appears attractive. However, for someone in the highest 30% income-tax bracket, the tax liability on that interest could be around ₹4.8 lakh annually, excluding surcharge and cess. That means only about ₹11.2 lakh effectively remains with the investor after tax. More importantly, the tax is paid every year, reducing the amount available to compound in future years. "That's money leaving your portfolio before it gets a chance to compound. Year after year. For a decade or more. The result? A significant portion of your wealth creation may be lost—not because your investment underperformed, but because your taxes compounded against you," explained certified financial planner Vijay Maheshwari who is also the founder of Stockstick Capital.

Why annual taxation matters The biggest issue is not necessarily the tax itself but the timing of the tax. Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxed according to the investor's income-tax slab in the year it is earned, regardless of whether the money is withdrawn or reinvested. As a result: Tax is payable every year.

Part of the return leaves the portfolio immediately.

Less money remains invested for future compounding. Over a long investment horizon, this can significantly affect wealth accumulation. Financial planners often describe this as the difference between pre-tax returns and after-tax returns—the latter being what ultimately matters for investors.

How debt funds differ Debt mutual funds invest in fixed-income securities such as government bonds, corporate bonds and money market instruments. Unlike fixed deposits, investors generally do not pay tax every year on unrealised gains. Instead, taxation typically arises when units are redeemed or sold. This allows a larger portion of the investment to remain invested and continue compounding until the investor decides to exit. In addition, investors may be able to use eligible capital losses from other investments to offset capital gains, potentially reducing the overall tax burden. Why after-tax returns matter

Consider two investments generating similar gross returns. The investment that allows more money to stay invested for longer often ends up creating greater wealth over time because compounding works on a larger base. This is why high-net-worth investors increasingly evaluate investments using an after-tax lens rather than focusing solely on headline returns. The key question is not: "What return am I earning?" But rather: "What return am I keeping?" Are debt funds always better than FDs? Not necessarily. Fixed deposits offer: Guaranteed returns.

Capital protection (subject to bank risk).

Predictable income.

Simplicity and ease of understanding. Debt funds, on the other hand, carry:

Interest-rate risk.

Credit risk in certain categories.

Market-linked returns.

No guarantee of returns. The choice depends on an investor's risk tolerance, liquidity needs, tax bracket and investment horizon. Source: Vijay Maheshwari's LinkedIn post " Wealthy investors don't just ask: What return am I earning?" They ask: "How much of that return do I actually get to keep?" Before renewing your next FD, ask yourself: Am I optimizing for returns... or for after-tax wealth?," said Maheshwari. What investors should do Before renewing a large fixed deposit, investors should compare: Pre-tax returns. Post-tax returns.

Investment horizon. Liquidity requirements. Risk profile. Alternative fixed-income options. "If interest rates move gradually down or remain stable and you are willing to see some short-term fluctuations, good quality short and medium-duration debt funds are likely to do better than many FDs after tax. If you need absolute certainty, are very conservative or are investing for a short period, FDs can still be the more suitable choice," explained Value Research in a note. A sensible approach as per Value Research is to: For investors in higher tax brackets, the difference between annual taxation and deferred taxation can become meaningful over long periods.