Can a daughter-in-law be evicted? HC clarifies senior citizens' rights

The Delhi High Court has upheld a provision that allows authorities to order the eviction of family members from a senior citizen’s property when their conduct involves non-maintenance or ill-treatment.

The ruling is significant for families where elderly parents own the house but face disputes with children or their spouses over occupation.

In Punam vs Divisional Commissioner, GNCT of Delhi, a division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia upheld Rule 22(3)(1)(i) and (iv) of the Delhi Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009. The judgment was delivered on September 30, 2026.

The case involved a daughter-in-law who challenged an order directing her to vacate her mother-in-law’s property. The court rejected her challenge and upheld the eviction order.

What the Delhi HC ruling means The rules allow a senior citizen or parent to approach the District Magistrate seeking eviction of a son, daughter or legal heir from the property where there is non-maintenance or ill-treatment. According to Priya Gada, advocate, D. M. Harish & Co. LLP, the provision can cover property of any kind, including self-acquired or ancestral property. She said the rule derives its authority from Sections 22 and 32 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. The high court rejected the argument that Delhi had gone beyond the powers granted under the central law by creating an eviction mechanism. It held that Section 22 allows the state government to frame an action plan to protect the life and property of senior citizens and confer powers on the District Magistrate.

Vipul Jai, partner, PSL Advocates and Solicitors, said the judgment establishes that eviction is a permissible protective measure where the conditions under Rule 22 are met. This does not mean that an elderly parent can automatically evict a family member simply because there is a dispute. The court has to consider the circumstances, including the senior citizen’s need for protection and peaceful living. No separate maintenance case needed One of the important aspects of the judgment is that a senior citizen does not first have to file a separate claim for monetary maintenance before seeking eviction. The court held that proceedings under Rule 22(3)(1) operate independently of maintenance proceedings under Sections 4 and 5 of the 2007 Act. Therefore, an eviction application can be considered even when no separate maintenance case has been filed.

Apoorva Pandey, advocate, Delhi High Court, said the ruling reinforces the welfare objective of the Senior Citizens Act and recognises eviction as a means of protecting an elderly person where necessary. This position also gained strength from recent Supreme Court rulings. In August, the Supreme Court held in Ravi Kant Gupta vs State of Uttar Pradesh that a tribunal under the Senior Citizens Act can order eviction when necessary to ensure the maintenance or protection of a senior citizen. What about a daughter-in-law's right to stay? The daughter-in-law argued that she had a right to reside in a shared household under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The high court did not accept the argument as an absolute right. It held that the right to reside in a shared household is not indefeasible and has to be balanced against the senior citizen’s right to live peacefully. In this case, the court also took note of the fact that the daughter-in-law had a separate house in Bahadurgarh and was employed as a postgraduate teacher. Shashank Agarwal, advocate, Delhi High Court, said the ruling makes clear that the shared-household right under the Domestic Violence Act cannot automatically override the protection available to a senior citizen. Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said the court had adopted a broad interpretation of the Senior Citizens Act while recognising that a senior citizen should not be forced to endure circumstances that affect their peaceful enjoyment of their property.