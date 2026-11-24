The Supreme Court has directed courts to first determine whether homebuyers are actually in default before allowing banks to pursue coercive recovery proceedings in cases involving stalled housing projects, offering interim relief to buyers caught between developers and lenders.

In a November 19 order, the court directed the commercial court hearing recovery proceedings against homebuyers of the Krishna housing project in Sonipat, developed by Raheja Developers, to examine whether the bank had disbursed loan money in accordance with construction milestones under the tripartite agreement.

The project has reportedly entered insolvency proceedings, while buyers have alleged that loan amounts were released to the developer despite inadequate construction progress.

Siddharth Batra, advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court, said the ruling does not automatically absolve homebuyers of their loan repayment obligations. “A delay in completing the project does not by itself entitle a buyer to stop paying EMIs that have already fallen due. If recovery proceedings begin, the buyer should respond promptly and raise any objections before the court or tribunal hearing the case,” Batra said. What the Supreme Court directed The court emphasised that the commercial court must examine whether the bank released funds in accordance with the tripartite agreement and whether the homebuyers had actually defaulted. It directed that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners or similarly placed buyers without first determining the issue of default.

The ruling is particularly relevant to construction-linked home loans, where banks are expected to release money to developers in accordance with agreed construction milestones. Anjali Jhawar, advocate at D M Harish & Co. LLP said homebuyers facing recovery proceedings can challenge disbursements that do not correspond with the construction stages stipulated in their agreements. They can support their arguments with documents such as loan sanction letters and engineer or architect certificates showing the project's construction progress, she said. Can the bank still recover the loan? The Supreme Court's intervention does not cancel the loan or automatically suspend repayment obligations. The liability of a homebuyer continues to depend on the loan documents and the tripartite agreement.

Batra said buyers can challenge the amount sought to be recovered if the bank released funds before the agreed construction milestones were achieved. However, premature disbursement does not, by itself, extinguish the loan. Rajiv Sharma, partner at Singhania & Co., said the court's intervention is a safeguard rather than a waiver of repayment obligations. The insolvency moratorium applicable to a builder does not automatically protect a homebuyer's individual loan from recovery proceedings, he said. Vivek Joshi, senior associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said the order reinforces contractual accountability by requiring the conduct and obligations of lenders and developers to be examined before coercive recovery is pursued.

Madhura Samant, founder of Elarra Law Offices, said the ruling also highlights the need for prudent lending practices and monitoring of construction milestones. What should homebuyers do? Buyers facing recovery proceedings in stalled projects should: Examine the tripartite agreement: Check whether the bank was required to release funds in stages linked to construction progress. Collect disbursement records: Obtain the bank's disbursement statement, loan sanction letter and construction-related certificates. Respond to recovery notices: Do not ignore notices or assume that the project's delay automatically suspends EMIs. Raise objections before the relevant court or tribunal. File insolvency claims: If the builder enters insolvency, submit claims to the resolution professional within the stipulated deadline, supported by allotment letters, payment receipts, agreements and bank records.