Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Can NRIs living in Dubai avail of term insurance from Indian companies?

Can NRIs living in Dubai avail of term insurance from Indian companies?

Here are some of the best term insurance rates available for NRIs based in Dubai from various insurers

Term Insurance
Term Insurance
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 7:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A term insurance is a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed may face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. It also does not matter if you are living in India or abroad. Indian insurers offer special plans for NRIs to ensure the financial security of their loved ones. And given the uncertainty thrown up by the West Asia war, it makes sense for someone living in Dubai to have a term insurance that is payable in India. Here are the top rates for term insurance for a single male living in Dubai. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Beyond the beauty buzzwords: How to choose 'clean' skincare and make-up

Buying pet insurance? Check sub-limits, exclusions before choosing a policy

Fund review: HDFC Corporate Bond Fund

Average cancer claim rises 81% in 5 years: How much health cover is enough?

Manoj Bajpayee buys 4.45 acres in Pune's Mulshi for Rs 1.37 crore

Topics :NRIDubaiTerm insurance

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

Next Story