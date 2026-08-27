A term insurance is a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed may face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. It also does not matter if you are living in India or abroad. Indian insurers offer special plans for NRIs to ensure the financial security of their loved ones. And given the uncertainty thrown up by the West Asia war, it makes sense for someone living in Dubai to have a term insurance that is payable in India. Here are the top rates for term insurance for a single male living in Dubai.