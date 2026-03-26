Canvas to capital: How art is becoming India's new investment asset

The rise of platforms such as Saffronart, AstaGuru, Hurun Research has brought greater transparency, allowing buyers to track historical prices and benchmark artists. In a market once driven by private networks, data is slowly entering the canvas. According to Anas Rahman Junaid, the Hurun India Art List 2025 shows the top artists together recorded Rs. 310 crore in auction turnover, with the top 10 accounting for nearly 70% of the market. Blue-chip names such as Anish Kapoor, Krishen Khanna and Sakti Burman continue to lead. Importantly, the entry barrier is rising. The threshold to enter the Top 50 has climbed from Rs.10 lakh five years ago to Rs. 60 lakh today, while the top ten now begins at Rs. 7.8 crore—highlighting growing competition for high-quality works. “As the Indian economy grows, the number of collectors is rising and demand continues to strengthen,” says Junaid. “At the same time, supply remains limited—an artist can only produce a finite number of works.”