Car loan rates start at 7.35% in mid-Sept: Top offers and EMIs compared
Loan costs vary widely across lenders, with differences in interest rates, EMIs and processing fees affecting the total cost of buying a car
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Loan costs vary widely across lenders, with differences in interest rates, EMIs and processing fees affecting the total cost of buying a car
|Name of Banks/NBFCs
|Interest rate (%) p.a.
|EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years
|Processing fee (% of loan amount)
|Bank of Baroda
|7.60 - 11.35
|10,043 - 10,959
|Up to Rs. 2,000
|Bank of India
|7.60-12.55
|10,043 - 11,262
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
|Bank of Maharashtra*
|7.45-11.75
|10,007 - 11,059
|Up to 0.25%
|Canara Bank**
|7.45-11.45
|10,007 - 10,984
|0.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000)
|Central Bank of India
|7.50-9.30
|10,019 - 10,452
|NIL (Till 31.12.2026)
|Federal Bank
|7.90-9.00
|10,114 onwards
|1% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 50,000)
|HDFC Bank
|8.15 onwards
|10,174 onwards
|Up to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000)
|ICICI Bank
|8.40 onwards
|10,234 onwards
|Up to Rs. 8,500
|IDBI Bank
|7.75-9.30
|10,078 - 10,452
|Rs. 2,500
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|8.99 onwards
|10,377 onwards
|Up to Rs. 10,000
|Indian Bank
|7.55-9.65
|10,031 - 10,513
|Rs. 1,200
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.55-12.00
|10,031 - 11,122
|NIL
|Karnataka Bank
|8.13-11.63
|10,169 - 11,029
|Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
|Punjab and Sind Bank***
|7.55-14.05
|10,031 - 11,647
|0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
|Punjab National Bank
|7.60-10.70
|10,043 - 10,797
|Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
|State Bank of India
|8.70 - 9.85
|10,307 - 10,587
|Rs. 500 - Rs. 2,000
|UCO Bank
|7.35-10.00
|9,983 - 10,624
|0.5% (Max. Rs 5,000)
|Union Bank of India
|7.50-10.00
|10,019 - 10,684
|Up to Rs 1,000
|*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having at least 6 months of relationship with the bank. **50% waiver on processing fee till 30th September 2026 ***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
|Rates and charges as of 16th September 2026
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:14 AM IST