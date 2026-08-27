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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Car loan rates starting at 7.35%: Check best offers and terms here

Car loan rates starting at 7.35%: Check best offers and terms here

Car loan rates currently range from 7.35% to 14.05%. Check lender-wise interest rates, processing fees and EMI for a Rs 5 lakh loan

car loan
Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 1:47 PM IST
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Car loan customers will find annual interest rates below 7.5 per cent, with public sector banks offering some of the cheapest options, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar. UCO Bank has the lowest starting rate in the comparison at 7.35 per cent per annum.
 
Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank follow with rates starting at 7.45 per cent, while Central Bank of India and Indian Bank offer loans from 7.50 per cent. Rates offered vary, based on factors such as credit profile, income, loan amount, vehicle and lender-specific criteria.
 
The rates and charges in the comparison are as of August 26, 2026.
 

Car loan rates and EMIs

 
Name of Banks/NBFCsInterest rate (%) p.a.EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 yearsProcessing fee (% of loan amount)
Bank of Baroda7.60 - 11.3510,043 - 10,959Up to Rs. 2,000
Bank of India7.60-12.5510,043 - 11,262Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
Bank of Maharashtra*7.45-11.7510,007 - 11,059NIL (Limited Period Monsoon Offer)
Canara Bank**7.45-11.4510,007 - 10,9840.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000)
Central Bank of India7.50-9.3010,019 - 10,452NIL (Till 31.12.2026)
Federal Bank7.65-9.0010,055 onwards1% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 50,000)
HDFC Bank8.15 onwards10,174 onwardsUp to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000)
ICICI Bank8.40 onwards10,234 onwardsUp to Rs. 8,500
IDBI Bank7.75-9.3010,078 - 10,452Rs 2,500
IDFC FIRST Bank8.99 onwards10,377 onwardsUp to Rs. 10,000
Indian Bank7.50-9.6510,019 - 10,513Rs. 1,200
Indian Overseas Bank7.55-12.0010,031 - 11,122NIL
Karnataka Bank8.13-11.6310,169 - 11,029Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Punjab and Sind Bank***7.55-14.0510,031 - 11,6470.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Punjab National Bank7.60-10.7010,043 - 10,797Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
State Bank of India8.70 - 9.8510,307 - 10,587Rs. 500 - Rs. 2,000
UCO Bank7.35-10.009,983 - 10,6240.5% (Max. Rs 5,000)
Union Bank of India7.50-10.0010,019 - 10,684Up to Rs 1,000
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having at least 6 months of relationship with the bank. **50% waiver on processing fee till 30th September 2026 ***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 26th August 2026
Source: Paisabazaar.com
 
The difference between lenders can significantly impact the overall cost of borrowing. Paisabazaar's illustration for a Rs 5 lakh loan for five years shows the EMI ranging from Rs 9,983 at UCO Bank to Rs 11,647 at Punjab and Sind Bank, based on the listed rates.
 
This means a difference of Rs 1,664 in monthly repayment. Over 60 months, the gap in total EMI outgo can be close to Rs 1 lakh.
 

PSU banks lead starting rates

 
Besides UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank offer starting rates of 7.45 per cent. Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India start at 7.50 per cent.
 
Some lenders are offering temporary concessions. Bank of Maharashtra is offering a 0.25 percentage point interest concession to existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers with at least six months of relationship with the bank. Canara Bank is offering a 50 per cent waiver on processing fees until September 30, 2026.
 
Among private banks, HDFC Bank's rates start at 8.15 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank at 8.40 per cent and IDFC FIRST Bank at 8.99 per cent. State Bank of India's rates start at 8.70 per cent.
 

Look beyond the headline rate

 
Borrowers should not compare loans only on the advertised interest rate or EMI. Processing fees and the total interest payable over the loan tenure also matter.
 
For example, Central Bank of India lists no processing fee until December 31, 2026, while Indian Overseas Bank also has no processing fee in the comparison. UCO Bank charges 0.5 per cent of the loan amount, capped at Rs 5,000.
 
Before taking a car loan, borrowers should compare the final rate offered to them, processing charges and total repayment amount across lenders. A shorter tenure may increase the EMI but can reduce the overall interest burden.
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Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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