Car loan rates starting at 7.35%: Check best offers and terms here

Car loan customers will find annual interest rates below 7.5 per cent, with public sector banks offering some of the cheapest options, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar. UCO Bank has the lowest starting rate in the comparison at 7.35 per cent per annum.

Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank follow with rates starting at 7.45 per cent, while Central Bank of India and Indian Bank offer loans from 7.50 per cent. Rates offered vary, based on factors such as credit profile, income, loan amount, vehicle and lender-specific criteria.

The rates and charges in the comparison are as of August 26, 2026.

Car loan rates and EMIs Name of Banks/NBFCs Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs) Loan amount-5 lakh Tenure-5 years Processing fee (% of loan amount) Bank of Baroda 7.60 - 11.35 10,043 - 10,959 Up to Rs. 2,000 Bank of India 7.60-12.55 10,043 - 11,262 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000) Bank of Maharashtra* 7.45-11.75 10,007 - 11,059 NIL (Limited Period Monsoon Offer) Canara Bank** 7.45-11.45 10,007 - 10,984 0.25% ( Rs 1,000 - Rs 5,000) Central Bank of India 7.50-9.30 10,019 - 10,452 NIL (Till 31.12.2026) Federal Bank 7.65-9.00 10,055 onwards 1% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 50,000) HDFC Bank 8.15 onwards 10,174 onwards Up to 0.5% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 8,000) ICICI Bank 8.40 onwards 10,234 onwards Up to Rs. 8,500 IDBI Bank 7.75-9.30 10,078 - 10,452 Rs 2,500 IDFC FIRST Bank 8.99 onwards 10,377 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000 Indian Bank 7.50-9.65 10,019 - 10,513 Rs. 1,200 Indian Overseas Bank 7.55-12.00 10,031 - 11,122 NIL Karnataka Bank 8.13-11.63 10,169 - 11,029 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000) Punjab and Sind Bank*** 7.55-14.05 10,031 - 11,647 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000) Punjab National Bank 7.60-10.70 10,043 - 10,797 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500) State Bank of India 8.70 - 9.85 10,307 - 10,587 Rs. 500 - Rs. 2,000 UCO Bank 7.35-10.00 9,983 - 10,624 0.5% (Max. Rs 5,000) Union Bank of India 7.50-10.00 10,019 - 10,684 Up to Rs 1,000 *0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having at least 6 months of relationship with the bank. **50% waiver on processing fee till 30th September 2026 ***Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam. Rates and charges as of 26th August 2026 Source: Paisabazaar.com

The difference between lenders can significantly impact the overall cost of borrowing. Paisabazaar's illustration for a Rs 5 lakh loan for five years shows the EMI ranging from Rs 9,983 at UCO Bank to Rs 11,647 at Punjab and Sind Bank, based on the listed rates. This means a difference of Rs 1,664 in monthly repayment. Over 60 months, the gap in total EMI outgo can be close to Rs 1 lakh. PSU banks lead starting rates Besides UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank offer starting rates of 7.45 per cent. Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India start at 7.50 per cent.

Some lenders are offering temporary concessions. Bank of Maharashtra is offering a 0.25 percentage point interest concession to existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers with at least six months of relationship with the bank. Canara Bank is offering a 50 per cent waiver on processing fees until September 30, 2026. Among private banks, HDFC Bank's rates start at 8.15 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank at 8.40 per cent and IDFC FIRST Bank at 8.99 per cent. State Bank of India's rates start at 8.70 per cent. Look beyond the headline rate Borrowers should not compare loans only on the advertised interest rate or EMI. Processing fees and the total interest payable over the loan tenure also matter.