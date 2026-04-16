Car loans: Best interest rates and what buyers should know

The Indian car market is a fairly exciting place right now, given the push for electric vehicles in a draft policy by the Delhi government, as well as national level support for electrification in general. And in a country like India, a first car can also be an exciting moment, not just for the buyer but also family and friends. But cars don't come cheap, and can put a pretty sizeable dent in your savings. In such cases, a car loan can come really in handy, especially if you are a working professional with good credit. It helps you get the car of your dreams on a tenure that matches your monthly income. Paisabazaar gives you a look at the best interest rates from various lenders for a car loan.