Centre hikes passport fees; 36-page passport to cost ₹2,500 from July 1

The Centre on Thursday revised the fees for passport and travel document services. Under the new fee structure, an ordinary fresh passport or reissue of a 36-page passport for applicants aged 18 years and above will cost ₹2,500, while the corresponding Tatkal fee, inclusive of the normal fee, has been fixed at ₹5,000. A fresh or reissued 60-page passport will cost ₹3,500, with the Tatkal fee set at ₹6,000.

The revised fee schedule was notified by thethrough the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, and will come into effect from July 1, 2026. The new rates replace the existing fees of ₹1,500 for a 36-page passport and ₹2,000 for a 60-page passport. For applicants below 18 years of age, the fee for a fresh passport has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,750.

For applicants below 18 years of age, a fresh or reissued 36-page passport will cost ₹1,750, while the Tatkal fee has been fixed at ₹4,250. A replacement 36-page passport issued after loss or damage will cost ₹4,250 under the normal category and ₹6,750 under Tatkal.

The fee for a replacement 36-page passport issued in place of a lost or damaged passport has been revised to ₹5,000, while the Tatkal charge has been fixed at ₹7,500. A replacement 60-page passport will cost ₹6,000 under the normal category and ₹8,500 under Tatkal.

The notification also revises charges for other passport-related services. An Emergency Certificate will continue to be issued without a normal fee in India, while a Certificate of Identity will cost ₹1,000. The fee for issuing a Police Clearance Certificate, Surrender Certificate, Global Entry Program verification, or any other miscellaneous certificate based on the passport has been revised to ₹750.

According to the notification, passports issued to adult applicants will remain valid for up to 10 years. For minors, passports will be valid for five years or until the applicant turns 18, whichever is earlier. The notification also retains a 10 per cent discount on passport fees for fresh applications submitted for children up to eight years of age and senior citizens above 60 years. Under the earlier fee structure, this concession reduced the cost of a fresh 36-page passport from ₹1,500 to ₹1,350 for eligible applicants.