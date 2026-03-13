Changing jobs and have multiple PF accounts? How to merge them online

Job changes often result in a trail of multiple Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts, as each new employer typically creates a fresh one for joining staff.

Over time, this can result in several PF accounts linked to different companies. The funds stay secure but multiple accounts make it harder to track total retirement savings. To avoid confusion and ensure a continuous service record, employees are encouraged to transfer balances from old PF accounts into their current one.

Universal number

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is designed to simplify PF management. Each EPF member receives a unique UAN that remains the same throughout their working life.

All PF accounts created under different employers can be linked to this number. When joining a new organisation, employees should provide their UAN to the employer so that the new PF account is connected to the existing one. Linking all accounts under the same UAN makes it easier to view balances, track contributions, and initiate transfers. How to merge PF accounts online Transferring PF money to the current account can be done online through the member portal of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The process involves the following steps: Log in to the EPFO Member Sewa portal using your UAN and password

Go to the Online Services section and select “One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)”

Verify personal details displayed on the screen

Enter the previous PF member ID or UAN to fetch earlier account details

Confirm the transfer request and submit it using the one-time password sent to the registered mobile number

Once submitted, the request is sent for verification. What happens after you submit the request? After the transfer request is filed, the current employer must verify and approve it.