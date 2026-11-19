Check fixed deposit rates in mid-Nov: Top lenders offer up to 8.25%
Small finance banks lead the rate chart, while private and public-sector lenders offer different returns across deposit tenures
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Small finance banks lead the rate chart, while private and public-sector lenders offer different returns across deposit tenures
|Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Highest slab
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|10-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.40
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.35
|7.40
|6.75
|6.75
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|3 years 1 day (Maxima FD)
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|800 days
|6.00
|6.00
|5.75
|5.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|3 years
|7.00
|8.00
|7.77
|6.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|23 months 1 day to 27 months
|6.00
|7.50
|6.25
|6.25
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 2 years
|6.50
|7.50
|7.25
|6.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|5 years
|7.25
|7.25
|8.25
|7.25
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|3 years 1 day to 3 year 6 months
|7.25
|7.25
|7.20
|6.50
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|666 days
|6.00
|7.25
|7.00
|6.75
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|6.60
|2 years to 10 years
|6.25
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|Bandhan Bank
|7.45
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.00
|7.25
|5.85
|5.85
|City Union Bank
|7.30
|556 days to 3 years
|6.65
|7.30
|6.55
|6.25
|CSB Bank
|7.10
|18 months
|5.00
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|DBS Bank
|6.50
|501 days to less than 5 years
|6.25
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|DCB Bank
|7.75
|17 months to 20 months
|6.90
|7.00
|7.50
|7.00
|Federal Bank
|6.80
|18 months; 2 years to less than 3 years
|6.50
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|HDFC Bank
|6.60
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.55
|6.60
|6.60
|ICICI Bank
|6.60
|3 years 1 day to 10 years
|6.25
|6.55
|6.60
|6.60
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.25
|500 days to 2 years
|6.50
|7.10
|6.75
|6.00
|IndusInd Bank
|7.25
|2 years to 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|6.65
|6.50
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|6.75
|888 days; 5 years to 10 years
|6.55
|6.70
|6.75
|6.75
|IDBI Bank
|6.70
|1100 days
|6.20
|6.35
|6.25
|5.90
|Karnataka Bank
|7.25
|15 months
|6.50
|6.15
|6.15
|5.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|6.80
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.45
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|RBL Bank
|7.00
|18 months to less than 60 months
|6.90
|7.00
|6.70
|6.70
|SBM Bank India
|7.65
|Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days
|7.10
|7.10
|7.00
|7.00
|South Indian Bank
|6.80
|30 months
|6.25
|6.20
|5.70
|5.70
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.25
|567 days (TMB 567)
|6.80
|6.70
|6.70
|6.70
|YES Bank
|7.25
|18 months 1 day to less than 24 months
|6.65
|7.00
|6.75
|6.75
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|6.85
|555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme
|6.25
|6.25
|6.30
|6.00
|Bank of India
|6.85
|500 days- BOI Akshay Fixed Deposit
|6.60
|6.70
|6.00
|6.00
|Bank of Maharashtra
|6.65
|400 days
|6.40
|5.25
|5.00
|5.00
|Canara Bank
|6.75
|555 days
|6.40
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Central Bank of India
|7.00
|2222 days; 3333 days
|6.30
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Indian Bank
|6.80
|555 days
|6.10
|6.05
|6.00
|6.00
|Indian Overseas Bank
|6.75
|444 days
|6.50
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Punjab National Bank
|6.80
|680 days
|6.25
|6.30
|6.35
|6.00
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|6.90
|500 days
|5.85
|5.85
|5.95
|5.85
|State Bank of India
|6.45
|444 days - Amrit Vrishti
|6.25
|6.30
|6.05
|6.05
|Union Bank of India
|6.55
|555 days
|6.20
|6.10
|6.00
|6.00
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|HSBC Bank
|6.40
|37 months to less than 48 months
|4.00
|5.35
|5.50
|---
|Standard Chartered Bank
|6.60
|1 year to 376 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.25
|---
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 18 November 2026
First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 3:45 PM IST