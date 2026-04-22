Chennai Metro scraps CMRL travel card: What happens to your money on it

The Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) has decided to phase out its legacy travel card and move entirely to the Singara Chennai Card, part of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) ecosystem.

What is changing and why it matters

CMRL will discontinue its existing travel card from May 1, 2026, aligning with the Centre’s push for a unified, interoperable transport payment system, according to an X post by CMRL.

At a policy level, NCMC aims to create a “one card for all transport” framework across India, covering metro, buses, suburban rail and even parking. For users, this means fewer silos of stored value.

From a personal finance perspective, the shift matters because: Your transit balance is no longer locked into a single system

The same card can double up as a prepaid payment instrument

There is potential for wider usability, including retail spending

In short, your commute wallet is becoming a multi-purpose wallet. What happens to the money in your old CMRL card A key concern for users is the fate of unused balances. CMRL has clarified that money will not be lost, but it cannot remain in the old card indefinitely. Commuters must actively transfer the balance using one of the following options:

Move funds to a QR-based Stored Value Pass (SVP) via the metro app Transfer the amount to a Singara Chennai Card or any NCMC-compatible card This effectively makes the transition user-driven. If you delay action, you risk temporary inaccessibility rather than permanent loss but operational timelines could tighten over time. How the new card works The Singara Chennai Card, issued in partnership with a bank, is not just a metro card. It is a prepaid, contactless card built on EMV standards, the same technology used in debit and credit cards. Its structure is important to understand:

Offline balance (chip-based): Used for transit payments such as metro or buses

Online balance (host-based): Used for retail purchases, online payments and potentially ATM withdrawals (subject to KYC) This dual-wallet system is a defining feature. It allows quick tap-and-go travel even without network connectivity, while still enabling broader financial use cases. Benefits for commuters From a usability standpoint, the transition offers clear advantages: Interoperability: One card across multiple cities and transport systems Convenience: Reduced need for separate tickets or top-ups Expanded usage: Ability to spend beyond transport, including retail and e-commerce Faster transactions: Contactless payments reduce queue time

For frequent travellers, especially those commuting across different modes, this can streamline daily expenses. Risks and friction points to watch However, the shift is not frictionless. There are practical concerns users should account for: Transition gaps: Users who do not migrate in time may face temporary disruptions

Balance management: Splitting money between offline and online wallets can be confusing

KYC requirements: Full functionality (like ATM withdrawal) may require additional documentation

Digital dependency: App-based transfers assume smartphone access and familiarity From a financial hygiene standpoint, users should track balances carefully during migration to avoid duplication or missed transfers.