China, weak monsoon, AI boom: 10 trends investors should watch in H2 2026

Retail inflation has climbed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) 4 per cent target after 17 months, China is growing at its slowest pace since the pandemic, and India's data centre ecosystem is projected to create a $90-billion opportunity by FY35. Together, these are among the 10 macro and sectoral trends that could shape investment opportunities in the second half of 2026, according to a report by Abakkus Mutual Fund.

The report suggests investors may need to prepare for a market where sector selection becomes more important than broad-based rallies, with themes such as digital infrastructure, manufacturing and domestic consumption expected to remain in focus.

Inflation returns to the spotlight Retail inflation accelerated to 4.38 per cent in June, breaching the RBI's medium-term target for the first time in 17 months, largely due to higher food and fuel prices. For investors, persistently high inflation could delay expectations of further interest rate cuts and weigh on interest rate-sensitive sectors. Weak monsoon could keep food prices elevated India had an 18 per cent cumulative rainfall deficit as of July 12, with 15 states recording rainfall shortages exceeding 20 per cent. If rainfall remains uneven, food inflation could stay elevated, affecting both consumers and sectors dependent on rural demand.

India remains a global growth outperformer While China's GDP growth slowed to 4.3 per cent in the June quarter, its weakest since the pandemic, India is expected to remain among the world's fastest-growing major economies despite global uncertainties. Data centres emerge as a structural theme One of the biggest long-term investment themes highlighted in the report is digital infrastructure. India's data centre construction value chain is expected to become a $90-billion opportunity by FY35, driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and rising data consumption. The opportunity extends beyond data centre operators to engineering, construction, electrical equipment, cooling systems, power infrastructure and networking companies.

China dependence remains a risk for pharma The report notes that India continues to rely heavily on China for imports of key pharmaceutical ingredients despite government efforts to improve domestic manufacturing. Any supply disruption or geopolitical tension could affect input costs for drug manufacturers. EV market consolidation gathers pace India's electric two-wheeler market is becoming increasingly concentrated. TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy accounted for most of the incremental registrations during the first half of 2026, indicating that scale is becoming increasingly important in the sector. Fertiliser costs remain under pressure