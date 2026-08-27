The beauty counter is getting a new kind of makeover. For years, buying a lipstick meant choosing between matte and gloss, a moisturiser was about dry or oily skin, and foundation shopping revolved around finding the right shade. Increasingly, another question is entering the conversation: What exactly is in it?

From paraben-free moisturisers and sulphate-free cleansers to mineral sunscreens, vegan lipsticks and plant-based formulations, 'clean beauty' has moved from niche wellness vocabulary into the mainstream beauty market. Indian consumers, particularly younger, urban buyers, are reading ingredient labels, looking up unfamiliar chemicals and seeking products marketed as non-toxic, cruelty-free, vegan, natural or environmentally responsible.

Brands have responded across skincare, haircare and make-up. But the clean-beauty shelf can also be confusing. 'Natural', 'organic', 'vegan', 'chemical-free' and 'clean' are frequently used interchangeably even though they do not mean the same thing.

What exactly is 'clean beauty'? The first thing consumers need to know is that 'clean' is not a regulated beauty standard.

“‘Clean beauty’ is not a regulated term under Indian cosmetics law, so it is important not to confuse it with words like natural, organic or vegan,” says Dr Priyanka Sharma, co-founder, director and chief dermatologist, V6 Clinics.