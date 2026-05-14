Contra funds: Can you weather the long periods of underperformance?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) February 2026 circular allowed fund houses to offer both value and contra funds, provided the overlap between the two schemes does not exceed 50 per cent. Earlier, asset management companies (AMCs) could offer either of the two categories. At present, there are three contra schemes with combined assets under management of ₹71,912 crore. Motilal Oswal Contra Fund’s new fund offer is currently open (closes on May 22). More fund houses are expected to enter this space.