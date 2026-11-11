Credit card safety: 7 settings you should review to reduce fraud risk

A credit card does not need to be enabled for every type of transaction around the clock. Cardholders can reduce the risk of fraud by switching off payment facilities they rarely use, setting lower transaction limits and keeping over-limit transactions disabled.

Most banks offer these options through their mobile banking apps or internet banking platforms. However, many customers continue to use their cards with all available transaction channels enabled, even when they have no immediate need for them.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) January 2020 circular on enhancing card transaction security requires card issuers to provide customers with facilities to switch transaction channels on or off and set or modify limits for domestic and international transactions at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, ATMs, online platforms and contactless payment channels. These facilities must be available round the clock through multiple channels, including mobile applications and internet banking.

The idea is to make a credit card usable according to the cardholder's requirements rather than leave every payment channel open by default. Seven credit card settings worth checking 1. Domestic online transactions Online transactions allow customers to pay on shopping websites, food delivery apps, travel portals and subscription platforms without presenting the physical card. If someone obtains the card number, expiry date and CVV, they may attempt to misuse these details. Cardholders who make online purchases infrequently can switch off this facility when it is not required. Alternatively, they can set a daily transaction limit closer to their usual spending. 2. International transactions If you do not travel overseas or shop on foreign websites, consider keeping international transactions disabled.

Switch the facility on when required and turn it off afterwards. RBI's framework allows customers to control international usage separately from domestic transactions. 3. Contactless payments Contactless cards allow customers to pay by tapping the card on a compatible payment terminal. While convenient, a lost or stolen card could be misused for eligible transactions that do not require a PIN. RBI permits contactless transactions of up to Rs 5,000 without additional factor authentication, subject to prescribed safeguards. Customers who rarely use this facility can disable it or set a lower limit, wherever supported. 4. Point-of-sale transactions PoS transactions involve using a physical card at merchant terminals in shops, restaurants, petrol pumps and supermarkets.

Check whether your bank allows you to set a separate spending limit for these transactions. A customer whose usual daily card spending is Rs 10,000 may not need a much higher transaction limit. The appropriate limit will depend on individual spending patterns. 5. ATM cash withdrawals Credit cards can also be used to withdraw cash from ATMs. However, this facility can be expensive because cash advances generally attract fees and interest from the date of withdrawal. If you do not use this facility, check whether your bank allows you to disable ATM transactions or reduce the withdrawal limit. 6. Over-limit transactions This is another setting worth checking. An over-limit transaction takes your spending beyond the sanctioned credit limit.

RBI's credit card directions require banks to obtain the cardholder's prior explicit consent before allowing such transactions. Customers must also have the option to enable or disable this facility through the bank's transaction-control mechanisms. Keeping it disabled can prevent unintended spending beyond the approved limit. 7. Transaction alerts Keep SMS, email and mobile application notifications enabled. These alerts help customers identify transactions they may not have initiated. Check whether your registered mobile number and email address are updated. An alert received promptly can help you report suspicious activity before further transactions take place. What to do if you suspect credit card fraud An unexpected OTP, an unfamiliar transaction alert or a payment notification for a purchase you did not make should not be ignored.

Take these steps immediately. Block the credit card through the bank's official app, website or customer care channel.

Report the unauthorised transaction and raise a formal dispute.

Save the transaction details, notification and complaint reference number.

Never share your OTP, PIN, CVV or banking passwords with anyone claiming to represent the bank. RBI's credit card directions require issuers to provide round-the-clock channels for reporting unauthorised transactions and blocking lost or stolen cards. Why reporting quickly matters Under RBI's customer-liability framework, a customer can have zero liability in eligible third-party unauthorised transactions if the bank is informed within three working days of receiving the transaction communication. Reporting within four to seven working days can attract limited liability. Delays beyond seven working days are dealt with under the bank's board-approved policy.

However, if the customer has shared payment credentials, the liability position can be different. Do not confuse card controls with subscription cancellations Switching off online transactions does not necessarily cancel existing recurring payment instructions. RBI's Digital Payments – E-mandate Framework, 2026, requires issuers to provide facilities to modify or withdraw registered mandates. It also provides for advance notifications, generally at least 24 hours before a recurring debit, and an option to opt out. Importantly, payments under registered e-mandates are not subject to other transaction limits or controls set by customers. Therefore, simply lowering your card's online transaction limit may not stop an existing subscription debit.