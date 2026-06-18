Custom bedrooms to retreats, Indians spend big for a good night's sleep

According to Gondal, sleep is not merely a period of rest but a critical biological process. It comprises multiple stages, including deep sleep, which supports physical recovery, and REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, which is essential for memory consolidation, learning, and emotional regulation. He notes that younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are increasingly struggling with sleep due to excessive screen time, social media engagement, and constant digital stimulation.
As with many other things in this century, sleep research is turning to data for solutions. “You cannot improve what you do not measure,” says Gondal. Modern sleep trackers provide insights into sleep duration, sleep quality, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and recovery patterns, helping users better understand their overall health. They can also help identify potential warning signs of conditions such as sleep apnea, which often goes undiagnosed.