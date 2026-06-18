Custom bedrooms to retreats, Indians spend big for a good night's sleep

Therapies such as Shirodhara, Abhyanga, acupuncture, yoga nidra and breathwork are tailored for each guest, with the aim of addressing the root causes of sleep disruption rather than simply treating symptoms. According to Dr Perumbuduri, noticeable improvements can often begin within a week, although guests with long-standing sleep issues are generally advised to stay for at least 14 nights. The programme is designed to create lasting behavioural change through personalised routines, lifestyle recommendations and follow-up consultations that continue well beyond the retreat itself. “The objective is not simply to help guests sleep better during their stay, but to equip them with habits and tools that continue supporting their wellbeing long after they leave,” he says.