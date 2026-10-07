Cybersecurity careers boom in India: Jobseeker interest jumps up to 225%

Jobseeker interest in cybersecurity careers is rising sharply in India, with clicks on job postings for four key cybersecurity roles more than doubling over the latest 12-month period compared with the preceding 12-month period, according to data from Indeed.

SOC Analyst roles recorded the biggest increase in jobseeker interest, at 225%, followed by Privacy/Data Protection at 189%, Security Engineer at 176% and Cybersecurity Analyst at 175%.

The data points to growing interest among Indian professionals in cybersecurity as a career option, even as employer demand has increased at a more measured and uneven pace across different specialisations.

SOC Analyst sees biggest jump in interest

SOC (Security Operations Centre) Analyst roles saw jobseeker interest rise by 225%, the highest among the four cybersecurity categories tracked by Indeed. Interest in Privacy/Data Protection roles increased 189%, while clicks on Security Engineer and Cybersecurity Analyst job postings rose 176% and 175%, respectively. “More people are looking at cybersecurity as a career, but the opportunities aren't growing at the same pace across every specialisation. For jobseekers, it is useful to understand the skills employers are looking for,” said Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor, Indeed India. Firewall, ISO 27001 among key skills The data also highlights the technical capabilities appearing frequently in cybersecurity job requirements.

Firewall was among the most frequently appearing skills, featuring in 19.6% of relevant job postings, followed by ISO 27001 at 17.5%, SIEM at 15.2%, Network Security at 12% and Vulnerability Assessment at 11.6%. These skills reflect organisations’ focus on protecting data, cloud-based services and digital identities, while strengthening their ability to detect and respond to increasingly complex technology risks. Employer demand grows at a slower pace While jobseeker interest has surged, employer hiring activity has been more mixed. Job postings for Privacy/Data Protection roles increased 18%, while postings for Cybersecurity Analyst roles rose 9% during the period. In contrast, postings for Security Engineer roles declined around 1%, while those for SOC Analyst roles fell 8%.