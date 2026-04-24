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Daily spends to global travel: Pick a credit card that fits your needs

Beyond mere credit access, selection requires matching specific spending habits with segmented rewards to maximise actual value

Visa debit credit card, credit card, debit card
Visa debit credit card, credit card, debit card
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Selecting a credit card is less about gaining access to credit and more about extracting value from daily expenses. In a crowded market, consumers must match cards to their specific usage patterns rather than chasing generic “premium” features.
 

Premium cards

Top cards such as AURUM or ELITE focus on lifestyle privileges like airport lounge access, concierge services and milestone-based vouchers. While these cards are lucrative, the value is contingent on high annual spending.
 

Key considerations:

  • Annual fees can run into Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000
  • Fee waivers require substantial yearly spends (Rs 10-20 lakh in some cases)
  • Benefits are skewed towards frequent travellers or high-income users
 
For most households, these cards make sense only if spending patterns naturally meet these thresholds.
 

Travel-focused cards: Efficiency over indulgence

Cards like MILES are structured around travel credits, low foreign exchange mark-ups and lounge access. These features reduce travel costs rather than offering aspirational perks.
 
Such cards work best for:
 
  • Frequent flyers
  • Professionals with overseas spends
  • Users prioritising cost savings over luxury add-ons
 

Entry-level cards

Cards such as SimplySAVE or SimplyCLICK target routine spending—groceries, dining, and online shopping. Their appeal lies in simplicity:
 
  • Low annual fees (Rs 499 range)
  • Easy fee waivers (Rs 1 lakh annual spend)
  • Accelerated rewards on common categories
These cards often deliver higher effective returns for middle-income users compared to premium options, due to better alignment with actual spending.
 

Co-branded cards

Co-branded offerings like Flipkart SBI Card or Tata Neu variants are built around closed ecosystems. They provide:
 
  • Higher cashback within partner platforms
  • Auto-credit benefits (cashback or reward coins)
  • Lower friction in redemption
 
However, the limitation is concentration risk—value drops sharply outside the partner ecosystem.
 

What should consumers prioritise?

Before choosing a card, users should evaluate:
 
Spending pattern: Online, travel, or essentials
 
Annual fee vs. achievable benefits: Avoid paying for unused perks
 
Reward structure: Cashback vs. points vs. travel credits
 
Redemption flexibility: Ease of converting rewards into real savings
 
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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