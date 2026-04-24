Daily spends to global travel: Pick a credit card that fits your needs

Selecting a credit card is less about gaining access to credit and more about extracting value from daily expenses. In a crowded market, consumers must match cards to their specific usage patterns rather than chasing generic “premium” features.

Premium cards

Top cards such as AURUM or ELITE focus on lifestyle privileges like airport lounge access, concierge services and milestone-based vouchers. While these cards are lucrative, the value is contingent on high annual spending.

Key considerations:

Annual fees can run into Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000

Fee waivers require substantial yearly spends (Rs 10-20 lakh in some cases)

Benefits are skewed towards frequent travellers or high-income users

For most households, these cards make sense only if spending patterns naturally meet these thresholds.

Travel-focused cards: Efficiency over indulgence Cards like MILES are structured around travel credits, low foreign exchange mark-ups and lounge access. These features reduce travel costs rather than offering aspirational perks. Such cards work best for: Frequent flyers

Professionals with overseas spends

Users prioritising cost savings over luxury add-ons Entry-level cards Cards such as SimplySAVE or SimplyCLICK target routine spending—groceries, dining, and online shopping. Their appeal lies in simplicity: Low annual fees (Rs 499 range)

Easy fee waivers (Rs 1 lakh annual spend)

Accelerated rewards on common categories These cards often deliver higher effective returns for middle-income users compared to premium options, due to better alignment with actual spending.