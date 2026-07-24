DDA launches 1,200+ flats from Rs 33 lakh at 25% discount: Who can apply

Buying a home in Delhi has become increasingly difficult because of high property prices. To make home ownership more affordable, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, offering a 25 per cent discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats in Narela.

The scheme, announced ahead of Independence Day, is aimed primarily at serving and retired government employees as well as working professionals. Unlike many previous housing schemes, the flats will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis, meaning eligible buyers who complete the process early may have a better chance of securing a home.

What is the DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana? The DDA said the scheme has been introduced to promote affordable home ownership while supporting planned urban development in the national capital. More than 1,200 ready-to-move flats are being offered in Narela across three configurations: • 1 BHK • 2 BHK • 3 BHK All flats will be sold on a freehold basis. This means buyers will have full ownership rights over the property and the land, unlike leasehold properties where ownership remains subject to a lease period. For homebuyers, ready-to-move homes also mean they can take possession immediately after completing the purchase, avoiding construction delays that are often associated with under-construction projects.

Prices after the 25 per cent discount The discounted prices announced by the DDA are: Flat type Starting price 1 BHK Rs 33.40 lakh 2 BHK Rs 75.55 lakh 3 BHK Rs 1.065 crore The authority believes the reduced pricing could make home ownership more accessible, particularly for first-time buyers looking to purchase property in Delhi. Registration and booking schedule Interested buyers should note the following timeline: • Registration opens: July 24 • Flat booking begins: August 15 • Booking platform: DDA Awaas Portal

• Mode of allotment: First come, first serve Since the allotment will not be conducted through a lottery, buyers planning to apply may benefit from completing registration well before bookings open and ensuring their finances and documentation are in place. Why the location may matter The flats are located in Narela, an area that has witnessed significant public infrastructure planning in recent years. Better road and metro connectivity could improve the locality's appeal over the long term. According to the DDA, the housing complex is located close to several existing and proposed infrastructure projects, including:

• Around 500 metres from Urban Extension Road-1 (UER-1) • About 1.1 km from GT Karnal Road • Approximately 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station • Around 1.9 km from the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station • About 2 km from the Narela Sports Complex • Around 5 km from the proposed Education Hub • Roughly 9.2 km from the proposed Integrated Sports Stadium While some of these projects are still under development, improved connectivity could support future residential demand in the area.

Who can benefit? The scheme has been designed primarily for: • Serving government employees • Retired government employees • Working professionals For many buyers, the combination of discounted prices and ready possession could reduce both the financial burden and the uncertainty associated with purchasing an under-construction property. Things buyers should evaluate Although the discount may appear attractive, prospective buyers should assess the purchase as they would in any other property investment. Some key factors to consider include: • Whether the property's location suits daily commuting needs.