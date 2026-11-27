December has several important income tax deadlines, with taxpayers required to deposit tax deducted at source (TDS), pay the third instalment of advance tax and file belated income tax returns (ITRs) by the end of the month. Those with eligible foreign assets or income to disclose under the FAST-DS scheme also have a December 31 deadline.

Missing these dates could lead to interest, penalties or the loss of an opportunity to make a voluntary disclosure under a one-time scheme. Here are the deadlines taxpayers should keep track of.

December 7: Deposit TDS and TCS

Tax deducted or collected at source during November 2026 must be deposited with the Central Government by December 7.

Buyers covered under the applicable TCS provisions must also upload declarations received in Form 127 during November by this date. The form is relevant to specified transactions involving the collection of tax at source on goods. December 15: Advance tax and TDS certificates Two compliance requirements fall due on December 15. Third advance tax instalment: Taxpayers whose estimated tax liability for Tax Year 2026–27, after adjusting TDS and TCS, is Rs 10,000 or more must pay advance tax in instalments. By December 15, at least 75 per cent of the estimated annual advance tax liability must have been paid cumulatively. Form 132: Tax deductors must issue Form 132 for specified TDS deductions made during October 2026. These include transactions involving property purchases, rent, payments to contractors or professionals, and transfers of virtual digital assets (VDAs). The certificate helps recipients claim tax deducted while filing their returns.

Salaried taxpayers whose tax liability is fully covered by TDS generally do not need to pay advance tax separately. December 30: Form 141 filing Taxpayers responsible for specified TDS deductions made during November must furnish Form 141 by December 30. The challan-cum-statement applies to specified transactions, including property purchases, rent, payments to contractors or professionals and transfers of virtual digital assets. It combines the reporting of deductions with the deposit of tax for covered transactions. December 31: Belated ITR and FAST-DS Belated ITR for AY 2026–27 Taxpayers who missed the original income tax return filing deadline for Assessment Year 2026–27 can file a belated return under Section 139(4) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, by December 31, 2026, or before the completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

Filing late may attract a fee under Section 234F and interest under Section 234A, depending on the taxpayer's circumstances. Taxpayers should not wait until the last day to file, particularly if they need to correct information or reconcile tax credits. FAST-DS declaration The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) is a one-time voluntary disclosure window for eligible taxpayers to declare specified foreign assets or income that was not disclosed earlier. The Income Tax Department has set December 31, 2026, as the last date for filing Form 1 under the scheme. The scheme covers specified undisclosed foreign assets or income, as well as certain foreign assets acquired from explained sources but omitted from the relevant income tax return disclosures.