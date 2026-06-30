Delayed home handover? Don't waive your right to seek compensation

"It reaffirmed that remedies under the Consumer Protection Act are statutory and additional to contractual remedies, meaning a valid consumer complaint cannot be diverted to private arbitration merely because the agreement contains an arbitration clause," says Kapoor.

Besides reaffirming that arbitration clauses cannot override a homebuyer's right to approach consumer forums, the SC also held that taking possession of a flat does not automatically extinguish the buyer's right to claim compensation for delayed possession.

"The Court clarified that issues such as whether the buyer waived their rights, whether the delay was attributable to the developer, and whether compensation is payable are questions of fact that must be decided after examining evidence and cannot be dismissed at the threshold merely because possession has been handed over. This ensures that homebuyers retain their right to seek compensation even after taking possession," says Amit Kumar Nag, partner, AQUILAW.