Delhi govt to give smart cards to construction workers to plug fund leakage

The Delhi government will give chip-enabled “smart cards” to construction workers to plug welfare leakages and improve financial assistance, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) will implement the initiative, which also includes plans to set up a portal to manage cess collected from builders to help labourers.

The system combines three elements:

Smart cards for workers

A cess collection and tracking portal

A network of physical access points such as Karmik Sewa Kendras and Labour Chowks

The objective is to improve delivery of welfare benefits while tightening financial controls.

Why this matters

Construction workers typically rely on fragmented, state-linked welfare registrations. This creates friction in accessing benefits, particularly for migrants.

The proposed smart card system addresses three problems: Portability of benefits: Workers frequently move across districts or states. Currently, this often forces re-registration, delaying access to benefits. The smart card will act as a single portable identity, enabling uninterrupted benefits such as pensions, insurance and education support. Reduction in leakages: Welfare boards across India have long struggled with duplication and ghost beneficiaries. Each card will carry encrypted data linked to a unique registration number, which the authorities can track. Duplicate or ineligible claims will be filtered, ensuring that funds actually reach eligible beneficiaries. Faster, simpler access: Aadhaar-based verification will unclog administrative bottlenecks that delay payouts.

Worker and dependent data will be digitally mapped Integration with national databases like the e-Shram portal will reduce paperwork In effect, the system shifts welfare delivery from manual processing to a data-driven pipeline, cutting delays. Where the money comes from A key financial pillar behind construction worker welfare is the cess collected from builders. Builders pay 1 per cent of the construction cost as cess This fund finances schemes such as: Health assistance

Pension benefits

Education support

Insurance coverage However, collection inefficiencies and poor tracking have historically weakened the system. What changes with the new portal

The proposed cess management portal aims to bring transparency and accountability into fund flows. Digitised tracking from assessment to payment

Potential integration of an online payment gateway for builders

Better compliance monitoring For workers, this matters because stronger cess collection directly translates into more reliable welfare funding. Scale of the system The numbers indicate both opportunity and inefficiency: Around 262,000 active registered workers in Delhi

Nearly 1.9 million registration applications received This gap suggests significant duplication or incomplete registrations — precisely what the new system aims to fix. Officials told PTI the redesigned system could eventually cover up to 3 million people, including unregistered and migrant workers.