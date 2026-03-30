Delhi-Meerut tolls to rise 5% from April 1: Check revised charges here

A daily commute between Delhi and Meerut is set to become marginally costlier from April 1, with toll rates on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway revised upward for 2026–27. While the increase appears modest on paper, around 5 per cent, it adds to the cumulative cost burden for regular commuters and logistics operators already navigating high fuel prices and urban congestion.

What has changed in toll rates

The revised toll structure, as reported by Times of India, quoting a National Highways Authority of India official, shows small but consistent increases across vehicle categories.

For the full stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut (about 82 km):

Cars, jeeps, vans (light motor vehicles): One-way toll rises to Rs 175 from Rs 170; return journey increases to Rs 265 (up by Rs 10)

Light commercial vehicles and minibuses: One-way toll goes up to Rs 285 from Rs 275; return journey now Rs 425 Shorter-distance commuters are also affected: Indirapuram to Meerut (cars): One-way toll increases to Rs 120; return fare rises to Rs 189 Rates for larger vehicles, including buses, trucks, and multi-axle vehicles, have also been revised upward, though the exact impact varies by axle configuration. Why this matters for your monthly budget For occasional users, a Rs 5–Rs 10 increase may appear negligible. However, for daily commuters, the math compounds quickly. Shorter-distance commuters are also affected:

Consider a typical office-goer travelling five days a week between Delhi and Meerut: Weekly toll (return): Rs 265 × 5 = Rs 1,325

Monthly toll (approx.): Rs 5,300

Even a Rs 10 increase per return trip translates to an additional Rs 200–Rs 250 a month. Over a year, this can exceed Rs 2,500—excluding fuel, maintenance, and parking costs. For small business owners and transport operators, the effect is more pronounced. Higher tolls directly feed into logistics costs, which can eventually reflect in retail prices or service charges. Fully digital tolling The highway has now moved to a fully digital toll collection system, accepting payments only via FASTag or UPI.

This shift has two implications: Reduced waiting time: Faster throughput at toll plazas lowers fuel wastage and time lost in queues No cash fallback: Vehicles without FASTag or digital payment readiness may face penalties or inconvenience Traffic volumes signal sustained usage The Delhi-Meerut corridor remains one of the busiest in the region. According to official estimates, it handles nearly 398,000 passenger car units (PCU) daily, with about 50,000 PCU using the expressway stretch alone. High traffic density indicates that, despite incremental toll hikes, demand for faster intercity connectivity remains strong. For commuters, this reinforces a trade-off: