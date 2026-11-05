Dhanteras 2026: Is gold's 30% correction a buying opportunity for you?

Gold's speculative froth has been purged; Dhanteras offers long-term entry point: Monarch

Gold is up 7-8% year-on-year ahead of Dhanteras despite a sharp correction from January's record highs, says the fund house

After a sharp correction from its record highs earlier this year, gold may offer a fresh entry opportunity for long-term investors, according to Monarch Networth Capital. The fund house believes the recent fall has flushed out speculative positions without weakening the broader factors supporting the precious metal's longer-term outlook.

"On Dhanteras 2025 (18 October 2025), domestic 24K retail gold was approximately ₹1,30,860 per 10 grams. Ahead of Dhanteras 2026, it trades around ₹1,40,000–1,41,500, a YoY gain of roughly 7%–8%. That still comfortably beats typical capital-protection baselines in a highly volatile year," said Dhruv Joglekar, Assistant Fund Manager, Monarch PMS.

Domestic 24-carat gold was trading at around Rs 1,40,000-1,41,500 per 10 grams ahead of Dhanteras on November 5, compared with approximately Rs 1,30,860 per 10 grams on Dhanteras last year, October 18. This represents a year-on-year gain of around 7-8%, despite considerable volatility during 2026, said Dhruv Joglekar, assistant fund manager at Monarch PMS. The correction followed a strong rally that took international spot gold to a record high of $5,589 per ounce on January 28, 2026. Domestic prices had crossed Rs 1.80 lakh per 10 grams at the time. Gold subsequently underwent a sharp reversal, with prices correcting around 30% from their peak. Monarch attributes the decline to the unwinding of leveraged positions, following a more hawkish shift in expectations around US monetary policy under Federal Reserve leadership transition and higher margin requirements on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME).

The fund house characterises the correction as a technical deleveraging event within an ongoing bull market, rather than a reversal of the underlying trend. Valuation model points to fair-value range Monarch's valuation framework places gold's estimated fair-value range between $3,248 and $4,595 per ounce, with a midpoint of $3,922. The model compares the estimated global above-ground gold stock of around 221,700 tonnes with reserve-currency money supply, calculated using the full US M2 money supply and 50% of euro-area M2. Gold's October low of around $3,870 per ounce remained within this estimated valuation band, according to the fund house. It argues that the correction has brought prices closer to levels supported by its valuation framework after the metal's earlier speculative overshoot.