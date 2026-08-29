DHL Supply Chain inks Rs 56 lakh per month lease for Bengaluru facility

DHL Supply Chain has leased a 2.4 lakh sq ft commercial facility in Karnataka’s Hoskote region at a monthly rent of Rs 56.4 lakh, showed property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The property, a commercial building located in Ekarajapura Village, Sulibele Hobli, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, has been leased from M/s Saviraj Logistics.

According to the lease details, DHL Supply Chain will pay Rs 23.50 per sq ft per month for the 2,40,000 sq ft chargeable area. The agreement was registered on July 10, 2026.

The five-year lease will commence from August 1, 2026, although the rent will start from November 1, 2026. This gives DHL a three-month rent-free period from August 1 to October 31, 2026.