Digital payments have become a part of daily life. You pay for food, split bills or recharge, all within seconds. The problem is that scams have become just as common. Most of the time, it’s not because someone hacked your account. It’s because they got you to do something yourself.

That’s how most fraud works now. It feels normal in the moment, and only later do you realise what happened. Once you understand the patterns, though, it becomes much easier to avoid them.

The most common scam routes in digital payments and how they work

QR codes that “help you receive money”

This one is everywhere. Someone says, “Scan this QR code. I am sending you the payment.” Sounds harmless. But here’s the reality: QR codes are only for sending money

If you scan and enter your PIN, money goes out There is no situation where you need to scan a QR code to receive money. None. Links that look almost real You might get a message saying: Your bank account needs verification

Your electricity bill is pending

Your KYC is incomplete There’s a link. You click it. It looks like a real site. But if you look closely, something is slightly off:

Spelling in the URL

The layout feels a bit odd The moment you enter your details, it’s gone. “Support” calls and app downloads This one feels very convincing. Someone calls pretending to be from a bank or a service. They sound professional. They guide you step by step. Then they ask you to install an app. What they don’t tell you: They can see your screen

They can watch you enter OTPs and passwords From your side, everything looks normal. From their side, they’re getting access. Urgency is always part of it Almost every scam has this line:

“Do it right now.”

“Your account will be blocked.”

“This is a limited window.” That pressure is intentional. It stops you from thinking. The device, app, and account settings that reduce avoidable risk You don’t need to do anything complicated. Just a few habits and settings go a long way. Keep your phone locked and simple Use a PIN, fingerprint, or face lock

Avoid making payments on public Wi-Fi

Don’t hand your phone to strangers, even briefly Don’t share what shouldn’t be shared This is the simplest rule: OTP: Never share

UPI PIN: Never share No bank, no app, no support person will ever need it.

Be careful with what you install Only download apps from official app stores

If someone sends you a link to install something, ignore it If an app is important, you can always search for and download it yourself. Keep transaction alerts on SMS or app alerts should be active If something goes wrong, you’ll know immediately instead of hours later. Keep your limits realistic Don’t keep very high daily limits

Increase only when needed This won’t stop fraud but it can limit the damage. What to do immediately if money moves out or something feels off If something happens, don’t wait to “figure it out.” Act first.

Call 1930 immediately This is the cybercrime helpline. The sooner you report, the better the chances of stopping the transaction. Even a delay of an hour can matter. Inform your bank or app Block your UPI or card if needed

Tell them it’s a fraud case Change your details Change your PIN

Change passwords

Log out from all devices Do this from a secure device. Don’t delete anything Keep screenshots

Keep messages

Keep transaction details You’ll need this later. Common mistakes people don’t realise they are making Scanning QR codes to receive money

Clicking links just because they look real.

Sharing OTPs because someone sounded convincing

Installing apps because someone guided them Quick checklist (Keep this in mind) Never click on any suspicious or unknown links

Don’t share your OTP or PIN

Never scan any QR code to receive money

Never install apps from random links

Always keep alerts on

Act quickly if something feels wrong FAQs What indicates fake QR, link or app scams?

The biggest flag is urgency. If someone pushes you to act immediately, pause. Other red flags are minor mistakes in links, strange app download instructions, or basically just anything that asks for your PIN to receive money. If something feels slightly off, it usually is. What settings matter most for safer day-to-day payments? You don’t need many. Just keep your phone locked, use app lock or biometrics, always keep alerts on and avoid high transaction limits. These small things quietly reduce a lot of risk. What should you do first if a payment goes to the wrong place or fraud happens?