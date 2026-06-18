A dividend is the money you receive from a company when it shares a part of its profits with its investors. If you own stocks or certain, you have probably seen this amount get credited to your bank account.

It often feels like easy, extra income. But when it comes to taxes,are treated just like any other earnings. That means the amount you receive is not what you finally keep. The actual impact depends on your overall income and tax bracket, something many investors only realise at the time of filing their return.

Let’s say you receive Rs 10,000 as dividends during the year.

It feels like a bonus. But when you sit down to file your taxes, this amount needs to be reported. Now the real question becomes:

How much tax will you pay on this?

If you are in a higher tax bracket, the impact is bigger.

For example:

If you are in the 30 per cent slab

→ Rs 10,000 may effectively become around Rs 7,000 after tax

So the same dividend amount can mean very different things depending on your income level.

This is where the decision comes in:

Do you just accept dividends as they come?

Or do you factor in tax while choosing your investments?

Options, costs, trade-offs, and steps

Dividend taxation is simple in principle, but there are a few moving parts you should understand.