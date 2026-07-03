DMart operator Avenue Supermarts buys Thane commercial asset for Rs 99 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (ASL), the operator of DMart retail stores, has acquired a commercial property in Thane for Rs 99.27 crore, continuing its strategy of owning key retail real estate assets instead of relying solely on leased properties.

According to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, the transaction was registered on June 30, 2026. Avenue Supermarts purchased the ground, first, second and third floors, along with the upper basement parking, in Building No. 6 at Kolshet, Thane, from Regency Shelters LLP.

The property has a built-up area of 6,530.86 sq metres (70,298 sq ft). The company paid Rs 6.95 crore in stamp duty for the transaction. The deal also includes 46 car parking spaces and 47 two-wheeler parking spaces.

The acquisition comes less than three months after Avenue Supermarts bought a 1.7 lakh sq ft commercial building in Bengaluru's Panathur locality for Rs 106.2 crore, signalling an accelerated push to expand its owned commercial real estate portfolio. Together, the two acquisitions are valued at over Rs 205 crore. The Bengaluru transaction, registered in April 2026, involved the purchase of an entire commercial building from members of the Reddy family. Spread across approximately 1.70 lakh sq ft, the asset is located in East Bengaluru's Panathur, a fast-growing commercial hub close to the Outer Ring Road and major IT parks.

The back-to-back purchases reinforce Avenue Supermarts' long-standing asset-heavy expansion strategy. Unlike many organised retailers that primarily lease store locations, DMart has consistently preferred owning strategically located commercial properties, giving it greater control over operating costs and shielding it from rental escalations. In October 2021, Avenue Supermarts acquired around 67,400 sq ft of retail space in Bengaluru's Varthur Hobli for about Rs 88.25 crore. The same year, it purchased a commercial building in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for around Rs 71.5 crore. The buying spree has continued in recent years. In September 2023, the company acquired three floors of retail space in Kandivali West, Mumbai, for Rs 88.74 crore, followed by the purchase of a 52,765 sq ft land parcel in Chandivali, Andheri East, for around Rs 117 crore in May 2024.