Fixed deposits are a safe investment vehicle for senior citizens, who also get an extra 25 to 75 basis points on interest. FDs also don't need constant checking for returns, making them a hassle-free investment vehicle for senior citizens. Fixed deposits are a low-risk, but lower-return, investment vehicle. But for senior citizens, they offer one more advantage: peace of mind. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com